Alembic Pharma: EIR certificate bodes well

Aleor Dermaceuticals, a 60:40 joint venture between Alembic Pharmaceuticals and Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies Pvt Ltd, has received an establishment inspection report from the United States Food and Drug Administration. The US drug authority had carried out the inspection at Aleor's formulation facility at Karakhadi, Gujarat, between September 16 and 20. The stock of Alembic Pharma may react positively to the development, as EIR is seen as good for the establishment.

