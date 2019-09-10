What to watch: Focus on Prabhat Dairy as board meets for delisting

The board of Prabhat Dairy will meet on Tuesday to consider a proposal from the promoters to acquire about 4.8 crore shares (49.9 per cent stake in the company) from the public for voluntary delisting.

Currently, promoters hold 50.1 per cent stake in the firm. Appointment of a merchant banker for carrying out the necessary due diligence will also be taken up, the company said. Shareholders of the company will closely follow the delisting details, especially the price to be offered.