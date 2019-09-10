Stocks

What to watch: IMPAL board meet to consider bonus proposal

| Updated on September 09, 2019 Published on September 10, 2019

The board of India Motor Parts & Accessories (IMPAL) will meet on Tuesday to consider an issue of bonus shares. If approved, shareholders would be keen to know about the ratio and the record date. Earlier in 2012, the company had rewarded its shareholders with a 1:1 bonus issue.

 

Currently, promoters hold 30.71 per cent stake in the Chennai-based company; among the public, FPIs hold 9.06 per cent stake, and about 7,000 small shareholders own 30.92 per cent stake.

