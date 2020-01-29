Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, BEL, IOC results in focus

Stocks

Over 50 firms will meet on Thursday to consider Q3 FY20 results. Among these are Arvind Smartspaces, Asahi Songwon, Astec Life, BEL, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Infratel, Blue Star, CUMI, Colgate Palmolive, Dabur, Dalmia Bharat, eClerx Services, Equitas Holdings, GSFC, Heritage Foods, Indian Oil, JK Tyre, Kirloskar Ind, LIC Housing, Laurus Labs, Marico, MOIL, Nocil, Parag Milk, Persistent Systems, Shriram City Union, Strides Pharma Science, Tata Motors, Thomas Cook and Vimta Labs.

