Stocks

USFDA nod for Nagpur, facility may lift Lupin

| Updated on October 18, 2019 Published on October 19, 2019

 

 

Lupin on Friday said it has received an establishment inspection report from the United States Food and Drug Administration for its Nagpur facility in Maharashtra. The inspection was conducted between August 5-8, Lupin said. The inspection for the oral solid facility closed without any Form 483 observation, it added. The Nagpur facility is the company’s largest and most advanced oral solid dosage facility and has maintained a solid track record of compliance, Lupin said.

Published on October 19, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
RIL on a high; hits ₹9-lakh cr market-cap mark