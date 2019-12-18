Will JLR’s Bowler buy drive Tata Motors?

Tata Motors owned Jaguar Land Rover on Wednesday acquired Bowler, a UK-based manufacturer of all-terrain performance cars, parts and rally raid vehicles. JLR bought Bowler for an undisclosed sum. The entity would be a part of JLR’s special vehicle operations business and would continue to operate from its premises in Belper (UK) for the foreseeable future, the company said in a statement. Shareholders of Tata Motors will closely monitor further developments.