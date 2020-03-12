WHO nod bodes well for SeQuent Scientific

SeQuent Scientific, which has businesses across animal health (alivira) and analytical services, on Thursday said it had received WHO-Geneva approval for API Praziquantel under its pre-qualification program. Alivira’s Vizag site is India’s only USFDA-authorised and EU GMP-compliant facility focused on production of APIs for the animal health sector. The Vizag site is a multipurpose manufacturing facility equipped with reactor capacity of 225 KL and six clean rooms.