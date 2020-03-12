Stocks

WHO nod bodes well for SeQuent Scientific

Updated on March 12, 2020

 

SeQuent Scientific, which has businesses across animal health (alivira) and analytical services, on Thursday said it had received WHO-Geneva approval for API Praziquantel under its pre-qualification program. Alivira’s Vizag site is India’s only USFDA-authorised and EU GMP-compliant facility focused on production of APIs for the animal health sector. The Vizag site is a multipurpose manufacturing facility equipped with reactor capacity of 225 KL and six clean rooms.

