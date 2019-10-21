Why small, mid-cap stocks don’t rally like Sensex, Nifty

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 review: The only Android tablet that matters
A tablet that tries hard to be a notebook, aiming at busy folks on the go
Even though there may be nothing fundamentally wrong with a number of small and mid-cap stocks, they continue to be victims of a SEBI norm with regard to restructuring of equity schemes of mutual fund that has killed buying interest in them.
Recent data shows that more than 77 per cent of the total investments by mutual funds and insurance companies is concentrated only in India’s top 50 listed companies (those in the Nifty index).
Mutual funds, insurance companies and other domestic financial institutions (FIs) hold stocks worth more than Rs 20 lakh crore (nearly $300 billion) on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), out of which the share of investment that just the top 50 companies receive could be a whooping Rs 15.5 lakh crore, data given to BusinessLine by a leading fund house shows. The same was between 35-38 per cent in 2016 and 2017, and just around 16-18 per cent prior to 2014.
“Between 70-80 per cent of mutual funds and insurance company investments went to the broader markets, making them more liquid. This pool of liquidity dried-up post 2018 for nearly 90 per cent of listed companies in India. It is this reason that you see a bear market-like scenario for broader stocks, even when benchmark index Nifty and Sensex are just 5-7 per cent lower than life-time high levels,” said a fund manager with a leading mutual fund.
Stock market is mainly a demand-and-supply game and if mutual funds, which hold large pool of investable money, are not going to buy into particular stocks, then none of the other players want to buy it too. Effectively, this has killed the overall demand for small and mid-cap stocks, a segment which was otherwise throbbing with volumes, bringing in higher retail participation, brokers say.
Data shows that companies ranking between 50-100 in market-cap got just around 7 per cent of inflows from mutual funds, compared to 14 per cent earlier. Companies ranking between 101 to 200 got 12 per cent compared to more than 20 per cent between 2016 and 2017, and over 32 per cent prior to 2014.
Companies that ranked between 400 to 500 on the bourses based on m-cap got 16 per cent inflows from mutual funds, insurance and FIs, which went into negative 1 per cent after the 2018 SEBI norm.
Following this, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) too have cut their exposure to small and mid-cap stocks on the lines of mutual funds for the fear to find major buyers later. FPI investment in top 50 companies has gone up to around 63 per cent, from 35 per cent earlier.
In 2018, SEBI directed mutual funds to cut down number of schemes and broadly have only large, small and mid-cap schemes in the category and further sub-category. SEBI’s criteria for re-categorising stocks baffled the street. "The definition was strange and confusing as parameters were vague," brokers say. Over 44 per cent of total mutual fund schemes had to be re-adjusted in three months, which started a wave of sell-off in small- and mid-cap stocks.
Any recovery has lagged so far.
SEBI defined large-caps as first 100 stocks by market-cap, mid-cap from 101 to 250, and small-cap (stocks below 251), which it said will be updated half yearly. Suddenly, the pool became smaller, and mutual funds put curbs on inflows into small- and mid-cap schemes.
Reportedly, funds including DSP BlackRock, Mirae Asset, IDFC, L&T and other large players had even put temporary curbs on inflows in schemes as it became difficult to increase weightage of particular stocks in their portfolio.
Prior to the SEBI move, there were 42 mutual funds with 315 equity schemes, of which 44 per cent (by value) were categorised as large, mid or small-caps. All were impacted by SEBI’s new norm.
Add to this the fact that even Pension Regulatory and Development Authority has allowed Employee Provident Fund (EPF) to be invested mainly in top 50 companies index companies and not in any other index.
A tablet that tries hard to be a notebook, aiming at busy folks on the go
The Oppo Reno2 has a surprising bunch of top-line features making it no run-of-the-mill mobile but it doesn’t ...
A retired school teacher brings colour and comfort to hospital patients by stitching blankets for them
The administration and water friends or jal sakhis ensure that conservation steps are implemented
The past year has been quite torrid for investors, with slowing growth, geo-political tensions and problems in ...
The Sensex and the Nifty advanced 3% last week on good buying support
Operating profits, margins may face pressure due to low volumes and realisations
The stock’s run-up seems to have more than factored in the positives
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
The Catsville Le Café in Hauz Khas village, run by former software consultant Minty Sodhi, makes room for the ...
This year’s Man Booker Prize was split between Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo. A closer look at the ...
Through her fictional characters in her debut book Looking for Miss Sargam, Shubha Mudgal tunes right into all ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains