Will Airbus deal lift Axiscades Engineering

Axiscades Engineering Technology has been selected by Airbus to work on fuselage, product development and customer support services across locations. This is the third time that Airbus has selected the company for critical engineering services and the contract has been won against stiff global competition, it said. However, Axiscades did not disclose the contract value. Over the past few years, the company has been investing heavily in catering to new trends in the industry.

