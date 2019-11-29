Stocks

Will auto sales numbers spring surprise?

| Updated on November 29, 2019 Published on November 29, 2019

 

Shares of automobile companies will remain in focus, as they will declare the sales figures for November. Analysts expect November wholesale numbers to be a mixed bag with marginal growth in two-wheelers and passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles to show a flat trend and tractor sales to continue to remain under pressure. Marketmen feel November sales data could throw some light on the ground situation too, as most of them are gearing up for the upcoming BS-6.

Published on November 29, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
European shares dip as trade caution lingers