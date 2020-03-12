Will CESC Ventures' stake buy in Peel-Works sizzle?

CESC Ventures on Thursday said it had acquired 8.49 per cent stake in Mumbai-based Peel-Works Private Ltd for ₹20.99 crore. The deal was made to support the group’s FMCG business that sells Too Yum brand snacks, the RP Sanjiv Goenka group company said. Peel-Works is a technology-driven distribution company, which supplies food, grocery and consumer products to retailers and wholesalers where orders are collected through a software application.