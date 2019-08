Sathavahana Ispat on Friday said it has entered into an operation, maintenance and management agreement with Jindal Saw. The deal is for three years initially and may be extended to a maximum of 10 years. Accordingly, Jindal Saw should manufacture and sell the products - ductile iron pipes, pig iron, coke and other related items - under its brand name in consideration of rentals. The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the deal.