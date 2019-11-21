Will RIL hit ₹10-lakh-cr in market cap today?

All eyes are on Reliance Industries as it nears the ₹10-lakh-crore mark. At the close of Wednesday’s trading, the company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹9.8 lakh crore. RIL’s stock rose 2.47 per cent to close at ₹1,547.05 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 4.1 per cent to ₹1,571.85 — its record high. If the stock hits ₹1,579, the market-cap will hit ₹10 lakh crore. Though some analysts advice caution on the stock, market participants believe Reliance Industries will reach the coveted level.