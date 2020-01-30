Stocks

Company news: WS Industries India

| Updated on January 30, 2020 Published on January 30, 2020

The board of WS Industries India has decided to seek shareholders’ consent for sale of land of the company at Puducherry. The stock of WS Industries India gained 4.76 per cent at ₹1.32 on the BSE.

