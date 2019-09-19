YES Bank: Bears take charge again

After recovering from a low of ₹55 at the beginning of the month and rallying to ₹72 levels, YES Bank has come under pressure once again. Over the past week, it reached a low of ₹61.7, before closing at ₹64.1 on Wednesday.

In today’s session, the stock has come under the bear grip again, as it tumbled to an intra-day low of ₹57.35. After starting the session at ₹64.5, it has lost 10.5 per cent so far today. It is currently hovering around a key level of ₹57.

If the stock price breaks below this level, it can further slump towards ₹55 levels, below which the support is at the psychological level of ₹50.

Supports: ₹55 and ₹50

Resistances: ₹60 and ₹64