Stocks

trading call

YES Bank: Bears take charge again

Akhil Nallamuthu | Updated on September 19, 2019 Published on September 19, 2019

After recovering from a low of ₹55 at the beginning of the month and rallying to ₹72 levels, YES Bank has come under pressure once again. Over the past week, it reached a low of ₹61.7, before closing at ₹64.1 on Wednesday.

In today’s session, the stock has come under the bear grip again, as it tumbled to an intra-day low of ₹57.35. After starting the session at ₹64.5, it has lost 10.5 per cent so far today. It is currently hovering around a key level of ₹57.

If the stock price breaks below this level, it can further slump towards ₹55 levels, below which the support is at the psychological level of ₹50.

Supports: ₹55 and ₹50

Resistances: ₹60 and ₹64

 

 

 

 

Published on September 19, 2019
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Asian shares decline on guarded Fed, yen rises after BoJ holds rates unchanged