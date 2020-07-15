Stocks

YES Bank’s follow-on offer gets 24% subscription on Day 1

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 15, 2020 Published on July 15, 2020

YES Bank’s follow-on public offer saw just 24 per cent subscription on Day 1. The issue was subscribed 0.22 times; about 195.96 crore shares were bid for as against 909.97 crore shares that were on offer. The issue will close on July 17.

The QIB portion was subscribed 0.66 times, non-institutional portion 0.04 times and retail portion 0.09 times. The FPO received 1.39 lakh applications with an average bid amount of ₹34,563. YES Bank hopes to raise ₹15,000 crore from the FPO, whose price band is ₹12-13 a share.

