YES Bank’s FPO: Day 2 gets 0.48 times, QIB portion full

YES Bank’s further public offer was subscribed 0.48 times on Day 2 even as qualified institutional buyers subscribed fully. The private sector lender’s scrip closed 5.87 per cent lower at ₹19.25 on the BSE on Thursday. According to data from exchanges, the ₹15,000-crore FPO received bids for 434.15 crore shares as against 909.97 crore shares on offer. The QIB portion has been oversubscribed 1.19 times while HNIs portion 0.11 times. Retail investors have subscribed 0.20 times and employee portion has received just 0.11 times. The share sale ends on July 17. Our Bureau