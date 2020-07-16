Stocks

YES Bank’s FPO: Day 2 gets 0.48 times, QIB portion full

Our Bureau. Mumbai | Updated on July 16, 2020 Published on July 16, 2020

YES Bank’s further public offer was subscribed 0.48 times on Day 2 even as qualified institutional buyers subscribed fully. The private sector lender’s scrip closed 5.87 per cent lower at ₹19.25 on the BSE on Thursday. According to data from exchanges, the ₹15,000-crore FPO received bids for 434.15 crore shares as against 909.97 crore shares on offer. The QIB portion has been oversubscribed 1.19 times while HNIs portion 0.11 times. Retail investors have subscribed 0.20 times and employee portion has received just 0.11 times. The share sale ends on July 17. Our Bureau

Published on July 16, 2020
public offer
Yes Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
P-notes investment climbs to ₹62,138 cr till June