Zensar jumps on US co tie-up

Shares of Zensar Technologies surged 5 per cent to ₹290 on the BSE on Friday after the company announced that it has entered into a global strategic partnership with US-based Claimatic. The stock, however, surrendered most gains to close at ₹279.35, up 1.82 per cent, over the previous day’s close of ₹274.35. This new, innovative partnership leverages the respective strengths of Claimatic and Zensar to create compelling value for both companies and their mutual clients, the company said in a notice to the stock exchanges.