‘Zero’ brokerage from Kotak Securities

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 19, 2020 Published on November 19, 2020

Kotak Securities Limited (KSL) on Thursday announced the launch of Trade Free Plan, which offers both, zero brokerage on intraday trades and ₹20 a order for all other Future & Options (F&O) trades. This fixed brokerage plan is available for F&O across all segments - equity, commodity and currency. Customer research initiated by KSL revealed the need for a competitive brokerage plan from a wellcapitalised and reputed stock broker in the Indian capital market. KSL’s Trade free plan bridges this gap, it said in a statement. Kotak Securities Ltd – a subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

