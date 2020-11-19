‘Zero’ brokerage from Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities Limited (KSL) on Thursday announced the launch of Trade Free Plan, which offers both, zero brokerage on intraday trades and ₹20 a order for all other Future & Options (F&O) trades. This fixed brokerage plan is available for F&O across all segments - equity, commodity and currency. Customer research initiated by KSL revealed the need for a competitive brokerage plan from a wellcapitalised and reputed stock broker in the Indian capital market. KSL’s Trade free plan bridges this gap, it said in a statement. Kotak Securities Ltd – a subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.