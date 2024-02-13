Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 13 february 2024.
- February 13, 2024 10:28
Stock Market Live Today: Centrum Institutional Research says Coal India reported strong profitability, volume target on track
Coal India (COAL IN) reported higher than estimate EBITDA ex OBR at Rs119bn (CentrumE: Rs109.5bn), up 6.2% YoY/ up 34% QoQ and EBITDA/t declined by 2.4% YoY at Rs624/t (CentrumE: Rs573/t). The YoY increase is primarily due to increase in sales volume (up 8% YoY) partially offset by 6% YoY fall in blended realisation. The FSA and e-auction sales volume increased by 9% YoY and 8% YoY, while, realisation declined by 6.4% YoY and 34% YoY respectively due to higher premium in base year. Employee cost remain steady YoY at Rs115bn; however, on per tonne basis, declined by 9% YoY. Hence, overall CoP/t declined by 7.1% YoY. We incorporate higher volume by 3.5%/4.5% as well as lower CoP resulting in 23%/28% increase in FY25/FY26 EBITDA, respectively. Hence, our target price is revised upwards to Rs458/sh, valuing at 5x average FY25E/FY26E EV/EBITDA. We maintain ADD rating.
- February 13, 2024 10:27
Stock Market Live Today: Man Industries drops 3.43% on BSE despite ₹525 crore pipe supply orders
Man Industries stock fell 3.43% on the BSE, trading at ₹395. The company had secured pipe supply orders worth ₹525 crore in the domestic and international markets.
- February 13, 2024 10:26
Commodities Market Live Today: MCX market to start trading at 11 AM today due to a technical glitch.
- February 13, 2024 10:26
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks experience mixed performance as Nifty dips slightly
NSE Nifty was down by 0.07 per cent or 15.85 points to 21,600.20 points, while the BSE Sensex was at 71,125.11 up by 0.11 per cent or 93.57 points
A total of 3,076 stocks were actively traded, 766 advanced, while 2,245 declined and 65 stocks remained unchanged, where 103 stocks hit a 52 week high and 49 stocks hit a 52 week low, at 9.30 a.m. on the BSE.
- February 13, 2024 10:21
Stock Market Live Today: Suzlon Energy falls 4.78% on NSE; Vivek Srivastava appointed CEO of WTG Division
Suzlon Energy stock declines by 4.78% on the NSE, trading at ₹42.85. The company had appointed Vivek Srivastava as CEO – WTG Division
- February 13, 2024 10:17
Stock Market Live Today: Nifty 50 climbs 0.42%, Sensex up 0.56% in morning trade
Nifty 50 trades at 21,706.30, up by 90.25 pts or 0.42% as of 10:09 am and BSE Sensex rose 401.39 pts or 0.56% trading at 71,473.88 as of 10:10 am.
- February 13, 2024 10:10
Stock Market Live Today: Sterling & Wilson places repeat order with Nextracker
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (SWRE) has placed a repeat order for supply of solar trackers with Nextracker.
“Nextracker was selected by SWRE to supply its flagship solar trackers for phase-two (1.5 GWdc) and phase-three (375 MWdc) solar projects at NTPC Renewable Energy’s (NREL) solar park in Khavda, Rann of Kutch, Gujarat,” the company said.
- February 13, 2024 10:09
Stock Market Live Today: Hindalco Industries stock slumps 14.07% on the NSE, trading at ₹500.50, after the company reported results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.
- February 13, 2024 09:54
Stock Market Live Today: Allcargo Logistics plummets 6.21% on NSE to ₹70.95 post-Q3 results
Allcargo Logistics slumps 6.21% on the NSE, trading at ₹70.95 after the company reported its financial results for the quarter ended Dec 2023.
- February 13, 2024 09:43
Stock Market Live Today: Paytm stock tumbles by 6.75% on the NSE, trading at ₹393.70.
- February 13, 2024 09:43
Stock Market Live Today: RateGain chosen by HotelKey to boost distribution; Stock edges up 0.45% to ₹776.95
RateGain Travel Technologies Limited (RateGain) has announced that HotelKey, a hospitality platform, has selected RateGain to enhance its distribution capabilities.
RateGain stock inches up by 0.45% on the NSE, trading at ₹776.95.
- February 13, 2024 09:41
Stock Market Live Today: Coal India Ltd. Q3FY24 result first cut
Coal India Ltd. Q3FY24 Result First Cut - Stellar performance beating market expectations
# Consolidated Revenue from Operations stood at Rs. 36,154 crores (up 10.3% QoQ / up 2.8% YoY) in Q3FY24, surpassing market estimates of Rs. 35,652 crores.
# EBITDA inched upwards to Rs. 11,373 crores in Q3FY24 compared to Rs. 8,137 crores in Q2FY24 and Rs. 10,389 crores in Q3FY23, surpassing market expectations pegged at Rs. 9,874 crores. The EBITDA margin stood at 31.5% in the quarter compared to 24.8% in Q2FY24 and 29.5% in Q3FY23.
# Profit After Tax in Q3FY24 stood at Rs. 9,094 crores, registering a growth of 33.5% QoQ / up 17.8% YoY and surpassing market estimates of Rs. 7,740 crores. The PAT margin stood at 25.2% (up 436 bps QoQ / up 320 bps YoY).
# The company’s coal output rose 11% YoY to 199.0 MT in Q3FY24. Coal supplies increased to 191.3 MT during the quarter against 175.8 MT in the same period last year.
# The Board approved a second interim dividend of Rs. 5.25 per share. With this, the total interim dividend for FY24 stands at Rs. 20.50 per share.
View:
Coal India Ltd. reported a stellar performance in Q3FY24, surpassing market expectations. This growth can be attributed to the company maintaining consistent growth in its production levels over the year. With the volume growth trajectory showing signs of improvement to feed the rising power demand and the company’s operations becoming increasingly efficient, the company’s fundamentals remain on a strong footing. Also, Coal India’s margin is expected to see improvement going ahead as the fall in e-auction prices seems behind and the wage hike impact has already been accounted. Going forward, our focus continues to remain on various factors affecting the coal sector and its direct/indirect impact on the company and will continue to monitor the production level trajectory of the company.
Shreyansh V.Shah, Research Analyst, StoxBox
- February 13, 2024 09:41
ORSL partners with SB Infowaves for AI-powered predictive modelling; BSE stock slips 2.33% to ₹234.40
Organic Recycling Systems Ltd (ORSL) enters into partnership with SB Infowaves to develop an advanced predictive modelling tool leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities.
Stock declines by 2.33% on the BSE, trading at ₹234.40
- February 13, 2024 09:40
Stock Market Live Today: Ashok Leyland stock trades at ₹171.30 on the NSE, down by 0.03%
- February 13, 2024 09:39
Nifty Today: Major gainers, losers at 9.30 a.m.
Major gainers on the NSE at 9.30 am:
Hero Motocorp (2.50%), Divi’s Lab (1.65%), Coal India (1.43%), NTPC (1.03%), ICICI Bank (0.88%)
Major losers:
Hindalco (-10.83%), JSW Steel (-2.08%), Power Grid (-1.74%), Adani Enterprises (-1.66%), Tata Steel (-1.56%)
- February 13, 2024 09:39
Stock Market Live Today: Krsnaa Diagnostics approves formation of wholly-owned subsidiary; NSE shares dip 3.57% to ₹667.50
Krsnaa Diagnostics board has approved incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
Shares trade at ₹667.50 on the NSE, down by 3.57%.
- February 13, 2024 09:38
Stock Market Live Today: January 2024 sets record for passenger vehicle sales, inventory concerns persist: FADA
The passenger vehicle segment achieved a new all-time high in January 2024, retailing 3,93,250 vehicles and surpassing the previous record set in November 2023. However, a persistent concern lies in high inventory levels, which still hover in the 50-55-day range, posing a challenge for auto dealers, says FADA.
FADA is of the view that the commercial vehicle segment might experience a slight demand taper in the 4th quarter due to a high base effect and upcoming elections. However, long-term fundamentals remain positive, with expectations of a post-election rebound as underlying industries resume tender processes.
- February 13, 2024 09:37
Stock Market Live Today: HFCL bags ₹141 crore order from BSNL for indigenous UBRs
HFCL Ltd has secured a purchase order aggregating to ₹141 crore (Capex ₹119 crore + AMC ₹22 crore) for supply of indigenously designed and manufactured Unlicensed Band Radios (UBRs) and other associated services to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).
- February 13, 2024 09:35
Stock Market Live Today: FADA reports robust growth across vehicle categories in January 2024: two-wheelers lead with 15%
January 2024 witnessed strong growth across all vehicle categories, with the overall auto retail market expanding by 15%. Two-wheelers led the charge with 15% growth, followed by three-wheelers at 37%, passenger vehicles at 13%, tractors at 21% and commercial vehicles (CV) at a modest 0.1%, says The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).
FADA says 2W demand remained strong in January 2024, fuelled by continued strength in the rural market. This segment is likely to benefit from the government’s good crop production estimates and continued support for the rural economy.
- February 13, 2024 09:34
Stock Market Live Today: V K Vijayakumar, Geojit Financial Services: Analysis of broader market weakness and correction trends
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.
“An important ongoing trend in the market is the weakness in the broader market with sharp cuts in many mid and small caps. Many such stocks driven up by speculative buying without consideration for the fundamentals are correcting. This trend is likely to continue since many such stocks are excessively valued. The explosive growth in the number of demat accounts and the newbies chasing mid and small caps influenced by recency bias have contributed to this froth in the broader market. A correction in this segment is inevitable and desirable. Correction will give opportunities to buy fairly valued stocks in this segment like PSU Banks.
- February 13, 2024 09:32
Stock Market Live Today: Anand James of Geojit Financial Services: Market outlook and key levels
Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
The defence launched in the closing hour of yesterday calls for a few positive moments early in the day. The 21690-720 region poses the first challenge to such attempts and it would require 21835 to be overcome to signal upside momentum. Inability to scale 21720 or a direct fall below 21580 could eye 21500-250 as the initial downside objectives.\
- February 13, 2024 09:31
Stock Market Live Today: Nifty’s next support levels at 21448 and 21137: Devarsh Vakil, HDFC Securities
Devarsh Vakil - Deputy Head, of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
Nifty closed below its 20 DMA and closed on a weak wicket on Monday. Next supports for the Nifty are seen at 21448 and 21137, derived from the previous swing lows. The band of 21800-21850 will act as a strong hurdle for Nifty and unless it is surpassed trend should remain bearish.
- February 13, 2024 09:30
Stock Market Live Today: Mamata Banerjee inaugurates 55 MGD water treatment plant in Hooghly
Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee has inaugurated the drinking water treatment Plant in Uttarpara, Hooghly, West Bengal, with a capacity of 55 MGD, which has been designed, built and commissioned for Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) by VA TECH WABAG LIMITED (WABAG).
- February 13, 2024 09:29
Stock Market Live Today: Global markets pause as lunar new year holidays dampen activity
Global cues are muted as most of the Asian markets are closed for this week on account of the Lunar New Year holidays, which kept global investors on the sidelines. The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders took a breather following recent strength, which lifted the S&P 500 above 5,000 for the first time. A lack of major U.S. economic data also kept some traders on the sidelines ahead of the release of several key reports in the coming days. Coming on to the commodity front, Oil edged up slightly after ending roughly flat on Monday amid demand worries and uncertainty about the pace of potential U.S. interest-rate cuts. On the domestic economic front, India’s retail inflation eased to a three-month low of 5.10% in January from 5.69% in the previous month, helped by a slower rise in prices of some food items. On the domestic side, the selloff in shares of public sector companies aggravated on Monday as disappointing third-quarter results of a few prompted traders to liquidate bullish bets. The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices are likely to open higher on February 13 as trends in the GIFT Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index.
The 50 index witnessed a muted opening. However, it succumbed to selling pressure immediately and continued to trend lower throughout the trading session. The price action traded on relatively lower volume for the day, escaping a distribution day; however, it closed in the lower quartile of the trading range below the 20DMA. The index holds immediate support near 21450, and sustenance above it will be crucial - Avdhut Bagkar Technical and Derivatives Analyst, StoxBox.
- February 13, 2024 09:26
Commodities Market Live Today: Gold slips to $2019/ounce as bond yields fall to 4.16%; dollar wavers ahead of key US data
Gold Price Update – Gold slipped marginally to $2019/ounce with bond yields falling to 4.16% and the dollar wavering ahead of crucial US economic data due this week.
- February 13, 2024 09:26
Commodities Market Live Today: Oil steadies at $82/bbl ahead of OPEC outlook amid Israel-Hamas conflict
Oil Price Update –.Oil was steady at $82/bbl after a six-day rally ahead of a market outlook from OPEC, and as traders also monitored developments in the Israel-Hamas war.
- February 13, 2024 09:25
Stock Market Live Today: Vikas Jain of Reliance Securities on BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
BANK NIFTY led the negative momentum in broader markets and PSU banks followed through the action with sharp profit booking down by 4.5% for the day reversing last week gains. f The key support is at the 200 day average at 44,500 levels would push the index further lower and witness the next round of sell off. f We believe if it breaks the 200 day average then PSU banks would start declining higher from current levels which is being an outperformer till date. f Bank Nifty highest call OI is at 46,000 levels while on the downside put OI will has moved lower to 44,500 levels. - Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities
- February 13, 2024 09:24
Stock Market Live Today: Vikas Jain of Reliance Securities on NIFTY-50 OUTLOOK
NIFTY-50 has broken on the downside from its inside range and we expect further profit booking if we sustain below the 50 day average placed at 21,450 levels f The positive momentum will be only above 21,800 levels which is the intermediate highs and on the downside 21,100 will be next support levels. f RSI is being trending lower below the average line and other key technical indicators are also piercing downwards on longer time frame charts. f Highest call OI is at with 22,000 strike while on the downside the highest put OI has moved lower to 21,500 for the weekly expiry. - Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities
- February 13, 2024 09:23
Stock Market Live Today: Opening Bell: Indian indices rally on MSCI index boost and easing inflation
Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, began Tuesday on an upward trajectory, mirroring gains in Asian markets amidst anticipation over a pivotal U.S. inflation report. The buoyant mood was fueled by easing domestic inflation and optimism surrounding potential inflows, spurred by the inclusion of five Indian stocks in a significant MSCI index. Early trading witnessed the 30-share BSE Sensex climbing 169.68 points to reach 71,242.17, while the NSE Nifty advanced 37.90 points to reach 21,653.95.
Retail inflation tapered to a three-month low of 5.10% in January, buoyed by a deceleration in the price hike of certain food items, as revealed by Monday’s data. Additionally, industrial output surged 3.8% year-on-year in December, surpassing expectations, primarily driven by the manufacturing sector, underscoring robust macroeconomic fundamentals.
In a historic move, index provider MSCI elevated India’s weightage in its Global Standard (Emerging Markets) index to 18.2% following its February review, incorporating five new stocks. Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research estimated a potential passive inflow upwards of $1.2 billion from foreign institutional investors (FIIs) post-index reshuffling.
Asian equities commenced on a positive note ahead of U.S. inflation data, crucial for gauging the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy stance, while most Wall Street equities registered gains in the previous session.
Both foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) exhibited net buying of Indian equities on Monday, with FIIs acquiring shares worth Rs. 127 crore and DIIs purchasing Rs. 1,712 crore.
- February 13, 2024 09:13
Stock Market Live Today: Ashok Leyland pumps Rs. 537 Crore into electric arm Switch Mobility
Ashok Leyland, a leading truck and bus market, has announced a further investment of about Rs.537 crore in its electric vehicle arm Switch Mobility through the holding company Optare Plc. In early December 2023, the company made an investment of about Rs. 662.5 crore in Optare Plc. UK in the first tranche.
- February 13, 2024 09:03
Commodities Market Live Today: Silver up at $22.70 a troy ounce on short-covering
Silver recovered amid short-covering and demand is anticipated to pick up during the Lunar New Year holiday while Chinese authorities implement fresh policies to support demand and stimulate the economy. According to updated government data, monthly consumer prices in the United States increased less than first predicted in December. Thomas Barkin, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, stated that the bank has time to determine the course of monetary policy going forward while it waits for additional confirmation that inflation is, in fact, returning to target. The most recent report from the Silver Institute predicted that industrial offtake would lead to global silver demand reaching 1.2 billion ounces in 2024—the second-highest level ever.
- February 13, 2024 09:02
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Repco Home Finance Q3 FY24 (YoY)
Total income up 18.8% at Rs 393.2 crore vs Rs 330.9 crore.
Net profit up 23.1% at Rs 99.44 crore vs Rs 80.76 crore.
- February 13, 2024 09:02
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Time Technoplast Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17.37% at Rs 1,324.65 crore vs Rs 1,128.61 crore.
Ebitda up 26.29% at Rs 190.57 crore vs Rs 150.89 crore.
Margin expands 101 bps to 14.38% vs 13.36%.
Net profit up 48.66% at Rs 93.11 crore vs Rs 62.63 crore.
- February 13, 2024 09:02
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Optiemus Infracom Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 47.45% at Rs 481.7 crore vs Rs 326.68 crore.
Ebitda up 41.54% at Rs 22.86 crore vs Rs 16.15 crore.
Margin narrows 19 bps to 4.74% vs 4.94%.
Net profit up 42.56% at Rs 17.92 crore vs Rs 12.57 crore.
- February 13, 2024 09:01
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: The Phoenix Mills Q3 FY24 (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 44.19% at Rs 986.09 crore vs Rs 683.85 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 936.7 crore).
Ebitda up 43.51% at Rs 551.81 crore vs Rs 384.49 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 533.5 crore).
Margin narrows 26 bps to 55.95% vs 56.22% (Bloomberg estimate: 57%).
Net profit up 61.96% at Rs 343.99 crore vs Rs 212.39 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 261.8 crore).
CFO Anuraag Srivastava resigns effective March 18.
- February 13, 2024 09:01
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: GR Infraprojects Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 2.64% at Rs 2,134.01 crore vs Rs 2,191.87 crore.
Ebitda down 14.66% at Rs 507.59 crore vs Rs 594.84 crore.
Margin narrows 335 bps to 23.78% vs 27.13%.
Net profit down 24.95% at Rs 242.87 crore vs Rs 323.65 crore.
- February 13, 2024 09:00
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Galaxy Surfactants Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 13.33% at Rs 940.49 crore vs Rs 1,085.12 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 970 crore).
Ebitda down 26.98% at Rs 112.49 crore vs Rs 154.06 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 126.2 crore).
Margin narrows 223 bps to 11.96% vs 14.19% (Bloomberg estimate: 13%).
Net profit down 32.8% at Rs 71.37 crore vs Rs 106.21 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 78.6 crore).
- February 13, 2024 09:00
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Elgi Equipments Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.39% at Rs 821.83 crore vs Rs 772.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 839 crore).
Ebitda up 13.11% at Rs 129.53 crore vs Rs 114.51 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 140 crore).
Margin expands 93 bps to 15.76% vs 14.82% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.70%).
Net profit up 4.77% at Rs 83.88 crore vs Rs 80.06 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 99.8 crore).
- February 13, 2024 09:00
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Bannari Amman Sugars Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 17.62% at Rs 768.2 crore vs Rs 932.4 crore.
Ebitda up 22.11% at Rs 119.51 crore vs Rs 97.87 crore.
Margin expands 506 bps to 15.55% vs 10.49%.
Net profit up 66.63% at Rs 68.07 crore vs Rs 40.85 crore.
- February 13, 2024 08:59
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Lakshmi Machine Works Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 0.63% at Rs 1,213.97 crore vs Rs 1,221.58 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,298.30 crore).
Ebitda down 5.83% at Rs 117.86 crore vs Rs 125.16 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 136.3 crore)
Margin at 9.7% vs 10.24%, narrows 53 bps (Bloomberg estimate: 10.50%).
Net profit down 12.58% at Rs 98.77 crore vs Rs 112.99 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 110.2 crore).
- February 13, 2024 08:59
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: JM Financial Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 33.27% at Rs 1,261 crore vs Rs 946.1 crore.
Net profit up 34.16% at Rs 322.4 crore vs Rs 240.3 crore.
- February 13, 2024 08:59
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: HEG Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.05% at Rs 562.4 crore vs Rs 530.27 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 558.8 crore).
Ebitda down 34.42% at Rs 86.64 crore vs Rs 132.12 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 110.4 crore).
Margin narrows 951 bps to 15.4% vs 24.91% (Bloomberg estimate: 19.70%).
Net profit down 58.28% at Rs 43.67 crore vs Rs 104.69 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 87.5 crore).
- February 13, 2024 08:58
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Ashiana Housing Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 44.23% at Rs 184.12 crore vs Rs 127.65 crore.
Ebitda up 305.63% at Rs 32.37 crore vs Rs 7.98 crore.
Margin expands 1,132 bps to 17.58% vs 6.25%.
Net profit up 207.18% at Rs 27.8 crore vs Rs 9.05 crore.
- February 13, 2024 08:58
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Dilip Buildcon Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 23.87% at Rs 2,876.84 crore vs Rs 2,322.44 crore.
Ebitda up 127.12% at Rs 357.04 crore vs Rs 157.2 crore.
Margin expands 564 bps to 12.41% vs 6.76%.
Net profit up 2.38% at Rs 112.87 crore vs Rs 110.24 crore.
- February 13, 2024 08:57
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Kirloskar Oil Engines Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13.9% at Rs 1,390.1 crore vs Rs 1,220.44 crore.
Ebitda up 33.3% at Rs 256.65 crore vs Rs 192.53 crore.
Margin expands 268 bps to 18.46% vs 15.77%.
Net profit up 1.4% at Rs 89.39 crore vs Rs 88.15 crore.
- February 13, 2024 08:57
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Skipper Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 80.17% at Rs 801.6 crore vs Rs 444.9 crore.
Ebitda up 69.86% at Rs 77.1 crore vs Rs 45.39 crore.
Margin narrows 58 bps to 9.61% vs 10.2%.
Net profit up 115.56% at Rs 20.5 crore vs Rs 9.51 crore.
- February 13, 2024 08:57
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Steel Authority Of India Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 6.77% at Rs 23,348.6 crore vs Rs 25,042.1 crore.
Ebitda up 3.07% at Rs 2,142.5 crore vs Rs 2,078.6 crore.
Margin expands 87 bps to 9.17% vs 8.3%.
Net profit down 21.99% at Rs 422.92 crore vs Rs 542.18 crore.
Board declares interim dividend of Re 1 per share.
- February 13, 2024 08:56
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: GSK Pharma Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 0.36% at Rs 805.26 crore vs Rs 802.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 970 crore).
Ebitda down 4.66% at Rs 218.06 crore vs Rs 228.7 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 126.2 crore).
Margin narrows 142 bps to 27.07% vs 28.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 13%).
Net profit down 72.21% at Rs 45.72 crore vs Rs 164.56 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 78.6 crore).
- February 13, 2024 08:56
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Coal India Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2.79% at Rs 36,154 crore vs Rs 35,169.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 35,651.70 crore).
Ebitda up 9.47% at Rs 11,373.12 crore vs Rs 10,388.73 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 9,873.90 crore).
Margin expands 191 bps to 31.45% vs 29.53% (Bloomberg estimate: 27.70%).
Net profit up 17.8% at Rs 9,093.69 crore vs Rs 7,719.11 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7,740 crore). Board declares second interim dividend of Rs 5.25 per share.
- February 13, 2024 08:55
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings In Focus
Siemens, Hindalco Industries, Eicher Motors, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Bosch, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Ahluwalia Contracts (India), Arvind Fashions, Bombay Burmah Trading, Bengal & Assam, Borosil, Bosch, Deepak Nitrite, Dynamatic Technologies, Eris Lifesciences, Genus Power Infrastructures, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Gujarat Gas, Hindustan Copper, HLE Glascoat, Indiabulls Real Estate, Innova Captab, Inox India, Isgec Heavy Engineering, ITI, Jindal Worldwide, Kama Holdings, Kaushalya Infrastructure Development, KIOCL, KP Energy, KRBL, La Opala RG , Lumax Auto Technologies, Marksans Pharma, Magellanic Cloud , Medi Assist Healthcare Services, MTAR Technologies, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, National Aluminium, Info Edge (India), NBCC (India), Nesco, NRB Bearings, Nuvama Wealth Management, Oil India, Prime Focus, PG Electroplast, Pilani Investment and Industries, Power Mech Projects, Prestige Estates Projects, PTC Industries, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers, RHI Magnesita India, Senco Gold, SEPC, Sequent Scientific, Sindhu Trade Links, Sula Vineyards, Tarsons Products, Tasty Bite Eatables, Techno Electric & Engineering, Tide Water Oil (India), Technocraft Industries (India), TVS Srichakra, and West Coast Paper Mills.
- February 13, 2024 08:54
Stocki Market Live Today: Stocks To Watch for today
MSCI Index Rejig: Global index aggregator MSCI will announce its February 2024 restructuring on Tuesday. Companies that are included and excluded in the index will be in focus.
One 97 communication: The company is awaiting government approval for investment in its material subsidiary, Paytm Payments Services.
Life Insurance Corp: The company has increased its stake in SBI Cards and Payments Serveices to 5.02% from 4.99%.
Mahindra and Mahindra: The company reported total production at 1.01 lakh units vs 76,421 units, year-on-year. Total sales stood at 72,198 units vs 61,326 units and total exports at 1,746 units vs 3,009 units for the month of January.
RVNL: The company emerged as the lowest bidder from Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Co. for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the new 11 KV line. The size of the order is Rs 106 crore.
V Guard Industries: The company’s unit started commercial production of inverter batteries at the Hyderabad plant. The company had invested Rs 35 crore in the project via internal accruals.
JSW Energy: The company’s unit received a Letter of Acceptance for 500 MW wind capacity from Solar Energy Corp.
- February 13, 2024 08:54
Stock Market Live Today: IPO Offerings
Entero Healthcare Solutions: The public issue was subscribed 0.19 times on day 2. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (0.09 times), retail investors (0.88 times), with no bids by institutional investors and reserved for employees (0.77 times).
Vibhor Steel Tubes: The company will offer its shares for bidding on Tuesday. The price band is set from Rs 141 to Rs 151 per share apiece. The 72.17 crore IPO is completely a fresh issue. The company has raised Rs 21.51 crore from anchor investors.
- February 13, 2024 08:53
Stock Market Live Today: Bulk Deals
Hindustan Foods: Sixth Sense India Opportunities 11 sold 6 lakh shares (0.53%) at Rs 552.9 apiece.
- February 13, 2024 08:53
Stock Market Live Today: Insider Trades
Ion Exchange: Promoter Mahabir Prasad Patni sold 20,000 shares between Feb. 6 and 7.
Som Distilleries and Breweries: Promoter group Jagdish Kumar Arora bought 5,000 shares on Feb. 12.
- February 13, 2024 08:53
Stock Market Live Today: Pledge Share Details
Steel Strips Wheels: Promoter Dheeraj Garg released the pledge of 18.86 lakh shares on Feb. 9.
Apollo Micro Systems: Promoter Karunakar Reddy Baddam created a pledge of 65 lakh on Feb. 9.
- February 13, 2024 08:52
Stock Market Live Today: Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 10% to 5%: BEML Land Assets, D.B.Corp, Shipping Corp., Tourism Finance Corp.
Price band revised from 20% to 10%: Schneider Electric Infrastructure.
Ex/record date dividend: Steelcast, Tube Investments of India, Orient Electric, Sundaram Finance Holdings, Dr. Lal Path Labs, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers.
Moved out of short-term ASM framework: Sindhu Trade Links.
Moved into short-term ASM framework: Visaka Industries
- February 13, 2024 08:52
Stock Market Live Today: F&O BAN
1 ABFRL
2 ASHOKLEY
3 AUROPHARMA
4 BALRAMCHIN
5 BANDHANBNK
6 BIOCON
7 DELTACORP
8 HINDCOPPER
9 INDIACEM
10 INDUSTOWER
11 PNB
12 SAIL
13 ZEEL
- February 13, 2024 08:49
Commodities Market Live Today: Gold flat $2019
Gold remained stable as investors refrained from placing large bets ahead of an inflation report from the United States that may provide new insight into the timing and magnitude of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve this year. As local prices eased, physical gold dealers in India saw a pick-up in purchases that led to the first premium charges in four months. Meanwhile, the approaching Lunar New Year festival boosted activity in China and other regions. Dealers were charging up to $2 per ounce more than official domestic prices, as opposed to the $4 reductions from last week, due to the increase in demand. As per LSEG’s Interest Rate Probability app, IRPR, traders anticipate a roughly 62% probability of a rate cut by the Fed in May.
Key economic data slated for release includes ZEW Economic Sentiment, German ZEW Economic Sentiment from Euro Zone and Core CPI m/m, CPI m/m, CPI y/y from US Zone
- February 13, 2024 08:14
Stock Market Live Today: ICRA Analytics launches IRS 3.0 to enhance credit risk management for Banks and NBFCs
ICRA Analytics has launched IRS 3.0, which is an upgraded version of its Internal Rating Solution (IRS), to help banks and NBFCs better identify, assess, mitigate, and monitor credit risk. IAL has been serving more than 15 banks and NBFCs over the last two decades through its proprietary credit risk management software IRS, which is essentially a workflow-based solution enabled with integration facility. With this upgraded version of IRS, it is hopeful of onboarding more lending institutions thereby helping them to improve efficiency by better utilization of capital.
An Internal Rating Solution is required by lenders to enable them to migrate from Standardized Approach to Internal Ratings Based Approach, in which lenders are required to use their own internal estimates of some or all the credit risk components for calculating capital charge on exposures. This is particularly important for the lenders to ensure better utilization of capital and for higher efficiency.
- February 13, 2024 08:13
Stock Market Live Today: Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist, Emkay Global Financial Services on IIP and CPI numbers.
“The mild upside surprise on CPI inflation has come on the back of higher-than-expected food inflation, led by higher sequential momentum in eggs, meat & fish and pulses, while cereals remained under pressure despite rising materially in 2023. Vegetable inflation has also remained elevated with sequential contraction being less than the usual seasonal behaviour. Factors like delayed sowing amid patchy monsoons and consequent delayed kharif harvest have been impeding a higher correction in their prices. The truckers’ strike earlier in the month may have also contributed to the disruption to supply of fruits and vegetables. Nonetheless, core disinflation has continue, with core inflation ex-intoxicants printing the lowest print in nearly four years.
We expect the 4QFY24inflation to average ~5.0%, in line with the revised forecast of the RBI, and see core CPI inflation to average ~3.45%. However, the central bank will remain on the sidelines ahead. The RBI Governor argued in the last policy that the last mile of disinflation is the trickiest to achieve, and to that extent, the current stance should be viewed in the context of incomplete transmission and inflation still being above 4%. We have long maintained that the RBI’s policy has been somewhat pegged to the Fed, specifically in the last two years, even as it formally targeted inflation. We understand that shifting debates on global narratives requires the RBI to be flexible as well. We maintain that the RBI will not precede the Fed in any policy reversal in CY24 and policy management will have to stay vigilant amid fluidity of global narratives.”
- February 13, 2024 08:11
Stock Market Live Today: Paisalo Digital Limited Forges Strategic Alliance with Bank of India as National Business Correspondent Partner
In a momentous step aimed at enhancing financial inclusion in India, Paisalo Digital Limited has partnered with the Bank of India (BOI) as its National Business Correspondent partner. The collaboration is underscored by formalizing a Service Level Agreement, establishing a strong alliance between the leading financial entities.
This partnership will enable Paisalo to extend essential banking services such as the enrollment of customers (Account Opening) through digital eKYC solutions, the opening of all Saving Accounts, Deposit / Withdrawal of money in an account of any bank (Interoperable Banking), Balance Enquiry / Mini Statement of Account and Social Security Scheme viz PMSBY (Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana), PMJJBY(Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana) & APY (Atal Pension Yojana). This collaboration will also lead to self-employment generation and promise an inclusive financial ecosystem for the under-banked sections of society.
- February 13, 2024 08:10
Stock Market Live Today: Suman Chowdhury, Chief Economist & Head of Research, Acuité Ratings & Research on IIP data
“Industrial output for Dec’23 has surprised slightly on the upside with annualized growth of 3.8% YoY and a solid sequential output growth of 7.4% MoM. Both the mining and the manufacturing sectors were in a higher gear while power generation growth has been quite modest at 1.2% YoY. After a lacklustre sequential outturn in Oct and Nov, the manufacturing output saw a significant sequential recovery of 8.2%. Consumer goods production improved after a weak performance in Nov’23.
On a cumulative basis, industrial output growth in the Apr-Dec’23 period stood at 6.1% and we expect that figure to moderate slightly by the year-end. While we have revised our GDP growth forecasts for FY24 to 6.8%, we expect the growth trajectory to slow down gradually over the next few quarters.”
- February 13, 2024 08:10
Stock Market Live Today: Raghvendra Nath of Ladderup Wealth Management Private Limited on CPI inflation data announcement.
“The Consumer Price Index (CPI) has experienced a decline attributed to the moderation in food inflation. In December 2023, a surge in prices occurred due to irregular monsoons; however, there has been a positive trend in subsequent months, marked by notable reductions in prices of vegetables, fruits, and pulses. Should this trajectory persist, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may find increased confidence in implementing rate cuts, particularly in alignment with similar actions by the Federal Reserve.”
- February 13, 2024 08:09
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Consumer Goods - Demand slowdown continues to bother
Emkay Global
NIFTY 50: 21,616
Management commentary on demand setting remains muted, where expectations (hopes) are now on gradual demand recovery (with no material tailwinds in sight). Competitive intensity remains firm in the mass end, while premium segments are observing a slowdown. Urban demand has decelerated, which is concerning, given the sustained slowdown in rural areas. Assessing the performance of 17 listed FMCG companies, we see food companies with price levers had a better show and smaller players are seeing faster growth on distribution expansion. Benign raw-material cost helped in steady gross margin recovery, but similar actions needed for A&P spend limit EBITDA margin expansion. Earnings delivery remains margin-dependent, which continues to aid valuations. Baring selects large players (like ITC and HUL), listed FMCG companies have sustained their double-digit earnings growth. Our preference remains for Dabur, ITC, and Emami. We continue to avoid Colgate with SELL.
- February 13, 2024 08:09
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Techno Electric\u0009- Proxy play on power revolution
Emkay Global
TARGET PRICE (Rs) : 1,050
Techno Electric (TEEC)’s enviable track record in the power EPC space, presence across the entire power value chain, technocrat promoters, and timely foray into the data-center industry provides a multi-year opportunity to play the power revolution theme. GoI’s focus on reducing AT&C losses of DISCOMs (~Rs1trn annually) by deploying 250mn smart meters holds prospects (though transient) for TEEC, in terms of both—EPC business and monetizing the annuity business (~Rs7bn). TEEC’s entry into the data-center industry – leveraging its expertise in the EPC power industry at a time when India’s demand for data processing and computing is burgeoning – offers significant option value, in addition to its core EPC business (~Rs27bn). We initiate coverage on Techno Electric with a BUY and SoTP-based Mar-25 TP of Rs1,050/share, imputing a Mar-26E PER of 27x.
- February 13, 2024 08:08
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: ONGC - Steady quarter, KG-98/2 oil output at 12kbpd currently
Emkay Global
TARGET PRICE (Rs) : 300
ONGC stated largely in-line Q3FY24 SA revenue/EBITDA at Rs348/148bn; RPAT of Rs95bn came at a 13% beat, on higher Other Income. Production fell 3-4% YoY, while the expenditure profile was stable overall. Mgmt highlighted that output decline would reverse hereon, with KG-98/2 currently producing 12kbpd oil (3% of overall) with no SAED as of now; it guides to gas ramping-up from mid-CY24 onward. Gas pricing outlook is positive, with premium 12% oil-linked realizations from new well-interventions likely from FY25. We raise FY24-26E EPS 7% each, on higher Other Income. We retain BUY on ONGC, on 10%/5%+ FCFF/dividend yield and reasonable valuations (~6.5x adj. P/E), despite the recent stock run-up. We hoist-up Dec-24E TP by 20% to Rs300, raising value of OVL (better outlook from Mozambique, Sakhalin) and of the listed investments.
- February 13, 2024 08:08
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Anupam Rasayan - Near-term headwinds persist, medium-term outlook intact
Emkay GLobal
TARGET PRICE (Rs) : 925
Anupam’s Q3 EBITDA at Rs0.6bn (-30% YoY/QoQ) was below consensus, but in-line with our estimates. Management guided for a challenging H2 on destocking-led impact in agrochemicals, and are now focusing on scaling up their pharma and polymers business (eventually targets to reach a revenue mix of 20% each for pharma and polymers). Expects broad-based recovery starting H1FY25, supported by contribution from their LOIs. Anupam has raised funds of Rs5.5bn (promoter preferential issue and warrants), which will be used to repay debt. Working capital days are still elevated on lower revenue base, and the company deferred its working capital reduction guidance of 180-200 days to FY25 (vs. FY24 earlier), owing to weak environment. We cut our FY24E/25E/26E numbers by ~42%/31%/18% to factor-in relatively slower growth. Maintain ADD with revised SoTP-based TP of Rs925/share
- February 13, 2024 08:08
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: TCI Express - Growth disappoints in a challenging environment
Emkay Global
TARGET PRICE (Rs) : 1,400
TCIE reported a disappointing quarter, in-line with weak industry trends as revenue/EBITDA/PAT missed our estimates by 11%/18%/17%, respectively. Sustained concerns around growth posit a challenge, as management expects mid-single volume growth for FY24 on the back of weak discretionary spending impacting key verticals like lifestyle products and electronics. We expect strong competitive intensity to impede TCIE’s top-line growth in the near term. Sustained network investments in automation and margin-accretive new services provide comfort on margins as the asset-light business model lends agility to withstand such troughs. We cut our sales/EBITDA/PAT estimates for FY25E by 7%/10%/8%, factoring in the weak Q3 performance and maintain our ADD rating on account of TCIE’s efficient cost management and diverse customer base. Our Dec-24 TP stands revised at Rs1,400 (DCF methodology), implying FY26E EV/EBITDA of 21x and P/E of 29
- February 13, 2024 08:07
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: GAIL: Coal-to-SNG project building block towards coal-to-chemicals
(GAIL IN, Mkt Cap USD13.4b, CMP INR169, TP INR200, 18% Upside, Buy)
Motilal Oswal
- The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) recently approved equity investment by Coal India (CIL) in Coal-to-SNG (Synthetic Natural Gas) Project at ECL command area through a joint venture of CIL and GAIL (I). For GAIL, we see this as another step towards broadening the earnings base and as a building block towards eventually developing coal to chemical capabilities.
- February 13, 2024 08:06
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: TCI EXPRESS: Weak operating performance
(TCIEXP IN, Mkt Cap USD0.6b, CMP INR1275, TP INR1425, 14% Upside, Buy)
MOtilal Oswal
- TCI Express (TCIE)’s 3QFY24 revenues stood flat YoY at ~INR3.1b (8% below our estimate). The volumes were adversely impacted by the weak macroeconomic environment, muted festive demand, and the long holiday season during the quarter. Volumes in 3QFY24 stood at 0.25m tonnes (-1% YoY), while realization stood at INR 12,474 per ton (flat YoY and down 2% QoQ).
- EBITDA for the quarter stood at INR456m with a margin of 14.6% (vs. our estimate of 16.3%). Margins were adversely impacted by lower volumes handled.
- February 13, 2024 08:06
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: INDIGO PAINTS: Sustained outperformance: continues to demonstrate strength
(INDIGOPN IN, Mkt Cap USD0.8b, CMP INR1449, TP INR1800, 24% Upside, Buy)
Motilal Oswal
- Indigo Paints delivered a sales growth of 25.8% YoY, and continued to surpass the industry growth (3x-4x of industry growth in 3Q). Sales growth in Tier1/2 cities continue to outpace the Tier3/4 cities and rural areas. Volume growth stood strong in double-digits across all segments.
- GM expanded 440bp YoY to 48.2%, driven by benign RM prices and mix. Reinvestment in team building, marketing, and distribution expenses has led to higher other operating expenses, which was up 30% YoY. EBITDA margin was up 320bp YoY to 17.6%; EBITDA grew 53.5% YoY (est. 42%).
- Given the relatively small scale of Indigo Paints (INR 11b revenue in FY23) in the large Paints industry, the company has been able to grow much faster than the industry. Consumers’ rising acceptance of the brand and distribution expansion have been driving the outperformance. With the entry into the water proofing segment through Apple Chemie, the company has expanded its growth prospects. We forecast a 20% revenue CAGR during FY24-26, with EBITDA margins of 18-19% FY24-26 vs. 17% in FY23.
- February 13, 2024 08:06
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: MCX: Contribution to SGF hits profitability
(MCX IN, Mkt Cap USD2.1b, CMP INR3489, TP INR3950, 13% Upside, Neutral)
Motilal Oswal
- MCX reported a loss of INR54m, higher than our anticipated loss of INR37m. Despite this, overall volumes improved significantly, rising by 81% YoY to INR74t. Total revenue came in at INR 1.92b, registering a growth of 33% YoY (~8.5% beat).
- Overall EBIT loss came in at INR 310m vs. our anticipated loss of INR 236m (~30.9% miss). This variance can be largely attributed to contribution to SGF of INR 131m in 3QFY24.
- For 9MFY24, revenue increased 40% YoY to INR 5.02b, whereas the company reported a loss of INR48m as compared to a PAT of INR1.4b in 9MFY23.
- We have raised our FY25 and FY26 EPS estimates to factor in stronger volume trajectory and higher-than-forecasted non-transaction revenues. On the other hand, we are building in sustained addition to SGF. We reiterate our Neutral rating with a one-year TP of INR3,950 (premised on 35x FY26E EPS).
- February 13, 2024 08:05
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: TGSK PHARMA: 3Q-operationally in-line; vaccines off-take on rise
(GLXO IN, Mkt Cap USD4.8b, CMP INR2340, TP INR2200, 6% Downside, Neutral)
Motilal Oswal
Efforts underway to enhance innovative products prospects
- GSK Pharma (GLXO) delivered operationally in-line 3QFY24 performance. While YoY sales growth was lower than expected, GLXO delivered better-than-expected margins for the quarter. GLXO continues to enhance marketing efforts toward innovative portfolio, comprising Shingrix, Nucala, and Trelegy. It is also implementing efforts to better industry in its base portfolio.
- We raise our earnings estimate by 6%/3%/2% for FY24/FY25/FY26, driven by a) outperforming industry trends in the general medicines category, b) increased traction in the innovative portfolio, and c) leveraging benefits from lower raw material costs.
- We value GLXO at 40x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a price target of INR2,200.
- While GLXO faced headwinds on account of addition of products under National list of essential medicines (NLEM), it continues to implement efforts to improve business prospects. Having said this, GLXO trades at 54x FY25E EPS of INR43 and 50x FY26E EPS of INR47. We believe that the current valuation adequately captures the upside in earnings. We reiterate our Neutral stance on the stock.
- February 13, 2024 08:04
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: THERMAX: Improving prospect pipeline
(TMX IN, Mkt Cap USD4.8b, CMP INR3312, TP INR3060, 8% Downside, Neutral)
Motilal Oswal
Thermax’s 3QFY24 result was below our estimate due to lower-than-expected margin and higher interest expense. The company reported revenue/EBITDA growth of 13%/16% YoY, while adjusted PAT declined 12% YoY for 3QFY24. Order inflows, which were weak until 1HFY24, have started improving, while large-sized order inflows will commence mainly from FY25. The prospect pipeline is improving fast, especially fueled by the power sector. Thermax is evaluating bids and will take a selective stance on thermal power bidding depending upon the margins and payment terms. We expect this to aid order inflows going forward. The company’s new product launches are in initial stages of testing and trial and will yield results over next few years. However, continued investments in equity and debt in the subsidiaries (TOESL and FEPL) will weigh on its balance sheet strength over the next few years. We tweak our estimates and reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock with a revised TP of INR3,060 (as we roll forward our valuation to Mar’26E).
- February 13, 2024 08:04
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: PI INDUSTRIES: Strong performance despite macro headwinds
(PI IN, Mkt Cap USD6.2b, CMP INR3403, TP INR4350, 28% Upside, Buy)
Motilal Oswal
Earnings beat our estimates
- PI recorded a strong revenue growth in 3QFY24 (up 18% YoY), led by healthy growth in the CSM business (up 13% YoY) and incremental revenue from the Pharma business, which was not there in 3QFY23 (revenue mix ~7% in 3QFY24 vs. 3% in 2QFY24). However, the domestic business continued to witness subdued demand (revenue down 6% YoY).
- EBITDA grew 33% YoY in 3QFY24, but it included a one-time impact of a recovery of theft materials worth INR0.4b.
- We maintain our FY25/FY26 EPS estimates and increase our FY24 earnings estimate to factor in the strong performance in 3QFY24. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR4,350.
- February 13, 2024 08:03
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: COAL INDIA: Performance above our estimates; strong volume momentum continues
Motilal Oswal
(COAL IN, Mkt Cap USD32.1b, CMP INR433, TP INR490, 13% Upside, Buy)
- February 13, 2024 08:02
Stock Market Live Today: Bharat Forge - Cyclical downturn in CVs/Industrials around the corner
Emkay Global
TARGET PRICE (Rs) : 1,100
BHFC’s Q3FY24 results beat our estimates, with margins up by 232bps QoQ to 29.3% (~2% beat on our PAT). BHFC provided a mixed outlook: the European truck market and Oil & Gas exports are seen facing some weakness in coming times, while PVs and Defence are seen growing strongly. While we take cognizance of the ramp-up in Defence (build-in ~21% SA revenue contribution in FY26E vs. ~5% in FY23), we believe the growth outlook for domestic CVs is soft beyond FY24E and outlook for global exports, incl. industrials, is also muted (global OEMs have projected double-digit CV industry decline in developed markets, in 2024); this prompts a ~4.6%/4% cut in FY25E/26E EPS (build-in 12%/10% revenue/EPS CAGR over FY24E-26E). We maintain REDUCE, with unchanged TP of Rs1,100/share, at 18x FY26E standalone EV/EBITDA.
- February 13, 2024 07:58
Stock Market Live Today: Mahanagar Gas enters acquisition deal with 3EV Industries
Mahanagar Gas: Company has entered into SSA with 3EV Industries Pvt Ltd || The acquisition, valued at Rs 96 crore
- February 13, 2024 07:57
Stock Market Live Today: Adani Total Gas to construct Bio-CNG plant for Rajkot Municipality
Adani Total Gas: Company received order from Rajkot Municipal Corporation to construct and operate bio-CNG plant for waste treatment and renewable energy generation.
- February 13, 2024 07:53
Stock Market Live Today: Web links of 3QFY24 Results
Allcargo Logistics 3QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/d7fa13ef-43e9-4c91-92a4-bc03c53545eb.pdf
Coal India 3QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/b1081b33-0619-4b07-8511-0b7ed8d0d0b7.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/74907614-cdd5-453d-8866-eb2c857a3b52.pdf
The Phoenix Mills 3QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/6370ca06-b08c-442b-b03b-8a5f515e737a.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/559c0c5e-6443-4fd7-a4c1-45df0dc39ea5.pdf
JM Financial 3QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/3c178c21-44cf-408b-b183-d898e0bf92a6.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/c4dba121-f711-4e8a-a2ff-c8308bc7dc1e.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.primeinfobase.in/z_JMFINANCIL/files/results_pdf/2023-24/JMFINANCIL_Q3_FY2023-24_Investor_PPT_12022024.pdf
Repco Home Finance 3QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/c6ef43ff-3de1-4c76-bdfc-44843d69ecb1.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/e735604d-f672-4c8a-9709-cf2239dbaa19.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/7fb8df76-36b9-4183-9e71-270ad313a311.pdf
Edelweiss Financial Services 3QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/e7bf23ca-d11b-48b1-952c-c8b88d31c31f.pdf
Press Release & Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/1284d631-ac09-4372-b6d5-e7f6f1192586.pdf
Bharat Forge 3QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/d6715050-0358-4d45-8b07-e607dc60d41f.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/a0ef38fa-a2b5-41fe-97d4-743cf36425b4.pdf
Cera Sanitaryware 3QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/8915e2e6-bd36-412b-b997-50cd0204f646.pdf
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders 3QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/1d54ba5f-ce4b-4fd5-8060-078f749b9f03.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/f67bd628-940d-41ca-be0a-2d2e92c98b64.pdf
Hindustan Aeronautics 3QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/49a4cddb-82f3-4e88-a64a-180b03f628ac.pdf
Dilip Buildcon 3QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/1354fff5-9439-4ef5-a460-9f3922bbb121.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/9dc2a378-0b39-4d90-9021-d13fd45aecd3.pdf
Zee Media Corporation 3QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/91c36af6-b5a1-42c9-ad01-ce0b8d8ec1a9.pdf
Rajapalayam Mills 3QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/40430fbe-6333-43f1-974d-65e4568ff5f2.pdf
Nitco 3QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/aedfbe09-117a-401a-a0ac-5ab502838da6.pdf
Lakshmi Machine Works 3QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/1cf5dcab-d644-4f82-98bc-083a43a8d5f6.pdf
Khadim India 3QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/bef74708-7b89-47f5-8ddb-7c437e2355b1.pdf
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals 3QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/f9583a0a-dce2-46ff-b201-4663b167c6a5.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/8d5f64f5-6ca4-4fe4-a73a-155071fc7b39.pdf
Coromandel Agro Products & Oils 3QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/c220760a-e7de-4bf0-a58f-db7083e4f815.pdf
Ami Organics 3QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/71ceb0a7-29a8-4589-98dc-ab573547ebdc.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/fada1183-d7e7-4bdc-9abf-2f5802e4b5fe.pdf
Dcm Shriram Industries 3QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/5ce0c153-9744-436a-a69b-c461d35ab038.pdf
- February 13, 2024 07:49
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks that will see action today: February 13, 2024
Buzzing Stocks: Paytm, Suzlon, JSW Energy, Ease My Trip, Man Industries, Aurionpro Solutions
- February 13, 2024 07:20
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Bharat Forge Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1291 | M Cap Rs. 60107 Cr | 52 W H/L 1299/744
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result marginally ahead of Expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 2263.4 Cr (0.6% QoQ, 15.9% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 2279.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2249.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 1952.1 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 663.2 Cr (7.6% QoQ, 23.9% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 620.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 616.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 535.1 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 29.3% vs expectation of 27.2%, QoQ 27.4%, YoY 27.4%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 377.8 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 353.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 348.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 284.9 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 8.1
Stock is trading at P/E of 50.7x FY24E EPS
- February 13, 2024 07:20
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Dilip Buildcon Ltd. | CMP Rs. 388 | M Cap Rs. 5673 Cr | 52 W H/L 439/160
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result inline with Expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 2571.1 Cr (5.9% QoQ, 8.1% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 2552.2 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2427 Cr, YoY Rs. 2378.8 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 318.5 Cr (8.5% QoQ, 27.6% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 314.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 293.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 249.7 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 12.4% vs expectation of 12.3%, QoQ 12.1%, YoY 10.5%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 75 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 87.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 83.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 32.8 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 5.1
Stock is trading at P/E of 20.4x TTM EPS
- February 13, 2024 07:19
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. | CMP Rs. 171 | M Cap Rs. 8255 Cr | 52 W H/L 194/95
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is above expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 269.6 Cr (6.7% QoQ, 7.6% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 250.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 252.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 250.6 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 159.3 Cr (5.7% QoQ, 12.4% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 147.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 150.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 141.7 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 59.1% vs expectation of 58.9%, QoQ 59.6%, YoY 56.5%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 110.3 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 99.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 104.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 93.7 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 2.3
Stock is trading at P/E of 22.1x FY24E EPS
- February 13, 2024 07:18
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. | CMP Rs. 2205 | M Cap Rs. 44476 Cr | 52 W H/L 2492/612
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 2362.5 Cr (29.3% QoQ, 30.1% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 1827.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 1815.9 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 539.2 Cr (205.3% QoQ, 82.3% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 176.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 295.7 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 22.8% vs QoQ 9.7%, YoY 16.3%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 626.8 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 332.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 354.2 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 31.1
Stock is trading at P/E of 35.9x FY24E EPS
- February 13, 2024 07:18
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. | CMP Rs. 113 | M Cap Rs. 76472 Cr | 52 W H/L 123/62
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is above expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 25697.6 Cr (9.5% QoQ, 27.1% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 24748.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 23473.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 20226.2 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 2369.6 Cr (25.5% QoQ, 50.4% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 1998.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1888.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 1575.3 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 9.2% vs expectation of 8.1%, QoQ 8%, YoY 7.8%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 542 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 613.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 451 Cr, YoY Rs. 454.9 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 0.8
Stock is trading at P/E of 27.6x FY24E EPS
- February 13, 2024 07:18
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. | CMP Rs. 2900 | M Cap Rs. 193945 Cr | 52 W H/L 3079/1150
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result inline with expectation
Company has declared interim dividend of Rs.22/ share
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 6060.9 Cr (7.5% QoQ, 7% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 6448.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 5635.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 5665.9 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 1434.1 Cr (-6.2% QoQ, 45.5% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 1522.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1528.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 985.5 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 23.7% vs expectation of 23.6%, QoQ 27.1%, YoY 17.4%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 1253.5 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 1231.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1235.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 1154 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 18.7
Stock is trading at P/E of 34.6x FY24E EPSrn ratios boost our outlook.
- February 13, 2024 07:17
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Monarch Networth – Wonderla Holidays – Time to jump on the big swing – Company update
MCap: Rs.49.8bn; Rating: ACCUMULATE; Target Price: Rs.1000; CMP: Rs.881; Upside: 14%
We maintain ACCUMULATE and reiterate our TP of Rs.1000 as we roll over to Q3FY26E. We’re confident in the amusement park industry, with Wonderla leading the way.
Despite COVID concerns affecting Kochi Park’s footfalls, Bangalore and Hyderabad parks maintain strong performance.
Non-ticket revenue saw significant growth, demonstrating the resilience of this revenue stream. Early start of Bhubaneswar Park and on-track progress of Chennai Park (expected in Q1FY26) indicate promising growth prospects.
Discussions with other states offer expansion opportunities The company’s asset-light strategy, in-house ride manufacturing, strong cash position, digital marketing, and solid return ratios boost our outlook.
- February 13, 2024 07:16
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: The Anup Engineering Ltd. | CMP Rs. 2997 | M Cap Rs. 2970 Cr | 52 W H/L 3131/950
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 128.4 Cr (-8.2% QoQ, 12.2% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 139.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 114.4 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 30 Cr (-4.2% QoQ, 32.7% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 31.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 22.6 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 23.4% vs QoQ 22.4%, YoY 19.8%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 20.2 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 21.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 13.9 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 20.4
Stock is trading at P/E of 37.2x TTM EPS
- February 13, 2024 07:16
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Cera Sanitaryware Ltd. | CMP Rs. 7874 | M Cap Rs. 10241 Cr | 52 W H/L 9782/5229
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is below expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 438.9 Cr (-5.3% QoQ, -4.1% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 498.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 463.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 457.8 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 61.4 Cr (-19.6% QoQ, -18.1% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 81.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 76.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 75 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 14% vs expectation of 16.4%, QoQ 16.5%, YoY 16.4%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 50.9 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 62 Cr, QoQ Rs. 58.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 56.4 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 39.1
Stock is trading at P/E of 39.7x FY24E EPS
- February 13, 2024 07:15
Stock Market Live Today: Key statistics
📌 Market Levels
BSE Sensex: 71072.49 (-523.00)
Nifty 50: 21616.05 (-166.45)
NIFTY MID CAP 100: 47675.80 (-1213.25)
NIFTY SMALL CAP 100: 15617.05 (-652.25)
📌 Index PE & PBV
SENSEX PE / PBV : 24.31 / 3.61
NIFTY 50 PE / PBV :
22.38 / 3.79
NIFTY MIDCAP 100 PE / PBV : 24.97 / 3.82
NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 PE / PBV : 28.26 / 3.85
📌 Inflow/Outflow (Daily/MTD)
FII / FPI Activity: 126.60 crs / (7553.74 Crs)
DII Activity: 1711.75 crs / 10373.16 crs
📌 Volatility Index
India VIX - 16.06
📌 Commodities
Brent Crude: $81.15
Gold USD Oz/10 gm: $2021.37 = INR 62185
Silver: INR 71645
📌 Currency
Rs/$: 83.00
US Dollar Index (DXY) - 104.17
📌 10 Year Yield
7.26% GOI 2033: 7.12% (Old)
7.18% GOI 2033: 7.09% (New)
US 10 Yr Yield - 4.15%
- February 13, 2024 07:15
Stock Market Live Today: Researchbytes Events Update as of 06:32 am Tuesday 13 February 2024
9:30 AM Sansera Engineering
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/mv8nrffe
10:30 AM Cera Sanitaryware
(Results, Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/ps56j372
11:00 AM Chemplast
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://Chemplast Sanmar
11:00 AM Phoenix Mills
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/mr2erb5a
11:00 AM Veerhealth Care
Dial: 91 22 6280 1239
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/4fhuy8ke
11:30 AM Tilaknagar
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/2hc298zf
12:00 PM Somany Home Inn
Dial: +91 22 6280 1326
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/yc43x3by
12:00 PM Galaxy Surfacta
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/2nst3rtd
12:00 PM Nirlon
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/44nca3jj
( Hosted by Valorem )
12:30 PM India Pesticide
Dial: +91 22 6280 1116
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/bd2zsett
1:00 PM Oriental Aromatics
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/3mfr5zse
( Hosted by Valorem )
1:00 PM Krsnaa Diagnost
Dial: +91226280 1366
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/mu2328ek
2:00 PM Electrosteel
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3ssn8s8h
( Hosted by E & Y )
2:30 PM Eco Recycling
Dial: +91 22 6280 1239
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/bdh6pmhk
3:00 PM G R Infraprojects Limited
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/25t5dx2y
3:00 PM Skipper
Dial: +91 22 6280 1148
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/39n599hf
3:00 PM PPAP Automotive
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/49c4xker
3:00 PM BLS International Services
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/366n2rnx
( Hosted by Adfactors )
3:00 PM Satia Ind
Dial: +91 22 6280 1535
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/2waasvd4
3:00 PM Nucleus Softwar
Dial: 04447700326
4:00 PM Repco
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/263t4d49
4:00 PM PG Electroplast
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/kdww7yh7
4:00 PM Uflex
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/mw8zpuzh
4:00 PM Uravi T and Wed
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/2jw82ws6
4:00 PM Lakshmi Machine
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/fzb39rnc
4:00 PM Bodal Chemicals
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/5n7vdwnw
4:00 PM Ashiana Housing
Dial: +91 22 6280 1107
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/uwfvmhmk
4:00 PM Sahyadri Inds
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/ycyww85w
4:00 PM Kirloskar Oil
Dial: +91 22 6280 1342
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/38x2u7s2
4:00 PM BCL
Dial: +91 22 6280 1527
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/55x9jc87
4:00 PM Time Techno
Dial: +91 22 62801143
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/4pcvhbp4
4:00 PM ICRA
*Analyst Meet:*Webinar ID 961 1231 4934 Passcode 106734
4:30 PM Bosch
Weblink: tinyurl.com/3em4en4h
4:30 PM Eris Life
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/43a4aasv
4:30 PM GE Power India
No Contact Available
Please check again for details @ www.researchbytes.com
4:30 PM Everest Kanto
(Results, Investor/Analyst Presentation, Press Release )
Dial: + 91 22 6280 1141
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/ycycce2r
4:30 PM Allcargo
Dial: +91 22 6280 1116
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/4hv8znhz
4:30 PM Pitti Engineeri
(Results, Investor/Analyst Presentation, Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1570
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/25yesnsd
5:00 PM Ent Network Ind
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/3e5km3x2
5:00 PM Pearl Global In
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/2c8vmxvs
5:00 PM Elgi Equipments
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/mvfdz93p
5:00 PM G R Infraprojects Limited
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/2rujadjj
5:00 PM Inox India Ltd
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/343vuy4c
5:30 PM Info Edge
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/3akv4v59
5:30 PM JK Lakshmi Cem
Dial: +91 22 6280 1143
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/yxvj566t
6:00 PM Medi Assist
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/2mhjww6c
6:30 PM Zee Entertain
Dial: +91 22 6280 1109
Patel Eng : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=295250
Anupam Rasayan India : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=295247
TCI Express : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=295251
DOMS Industries : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=295249
Kiri Industries : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=295248
Neogen : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=295246
TAEL : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=295241
Ami Organics : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=295242
SMS Pharma : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=295235
Flair Writing : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=295240
Results today …
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Recent interviews …
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=interview
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- February 13, 2024 07:14
Stock Market Live Today: Fund Flow Activity: 12 February 2024
Turnover : (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume : 113821.69 + 12688.41 Total : 126510.1
F&O Volume : 28971729.92 + 8980762.86 Total : 37952492.78
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI NET BUY: 126.6
(9156.97 - 9030.37)
DII NET BUY: 1711.75
(11183.9 - 9472.15)
- February 13, 2024 07:12
Stock Market Live Today: Today’s Pick: February 13, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea. The recommendation we have for you today is Apollo Hospitals
- February 13, 2024 07:01
Stock Market Live Today: Asian stocks rise, Nasdaq nears record high
Asian stocks started the day on a positive note as Japan’s markets reopened following a long weekend. Japanese equities began with gains, mirroring the positive sentiment from Wall Street.
In early trading, the Nikkei 225 index surged by 1.66%, or 611.48 points, reaching 37,508.90, while the broader Topix index rose by 1.05%, or 26.82 points, to 2,584.70.
Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index remained relatively unchanged, dipping by 1.11%, or 8.40 points, to 7,606.50. On the other hand, South Korea’s KOSPI index saw an increase of 1.27%, or 33.19 points, reaching 2,653.51. Notably, markets in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Vietnam were closed for public holidays.
Earlier in the U.S., the Nasdaq briefly dipped, approaching its record closing high set in November 2021, while the Dow saw moderate gains ahead of key inflation reports due later in the week, which could impact Federal Reserve policy.
The S&P 500 closed marginally lower but maintained its position just above the 5,000-point threshold achieved on Friday. Specifically, the S&P 500 dropped by 0.08%, or 4.12 points, to finish at 5,022.49 points, while the Nasdaq Composite fell by 0.27%, or 42.74 points, to 15,947.92. In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 0.35%, or 135.76 points, reaching 38,807.45.
Related Topics
