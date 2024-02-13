February 13, 2024 09:41

Coal India Ltd. Q3FY24 Result First Cut - Stellar performance beating market expectations

# Consolidated Revenue from Operations stood at Rs. 36,154 crores (up 10.3% QoQ / up 2.8% YoY) in Q3FY24, surpassing market estimates of Rs. 35,652 crores.

# EBITDA inched upwards to Rs. 11,373 crores in Q3FY24 compared to Rs. 8,137 crores in Q2FY24 and Rs. 10,389 crores in Q3FY23, surpassing market expectations pegged at Rs. 9,874 crores. The EBITDA margin stood at 31.5% in the quarter compared to 24.8% in Q2FY24 and 29.5% in Q3FY23.

# Profit After Tax in Q3FY24 stood at Rs. 9,094 crores, registering a growth of 33.5% QoQ / up 17.8% YoY and surpassing market estimates of Rs. 7,740 crores. The PAT margin stood at 25.2% (up 436 bps QoQ / up 320 bps YoY).

# The company’s coal output rose 11% YoY to 199.0 MT in Q3FY24. Coal supplies increased to 191.3 MT during the quarter against 175.8 MT in the same period last year.

# The Board approved a second interim dividend of Rs. 5.25 per share. With this, the total interim dividend for FY24 stands at Rs. 20.50 per share.

View:

Coal India Ltd. reported a stellar performance in Q3FY24, surpassing market expectations. This growth can be attributed to the company maintaining consistent growth in its production levels over the year. With the volume growth trajectory showing signs of improvement to feed the rising power demand and the company’s operations becoming increasingly efficient, the company’s fundamentals remain on a strong footing. Also, Coal India’s margin is expected to see improvement going ahead as the fall in e-auction prices seems behind and the wage hike impact has already been accounted. Going forward, our focus continues to remain on various factors affecting the coal sector and its direct/indirect impact on the company and will continue to monitor the production level trajectory of the company.

Shreyansh V.Shah, Research Analyst, StoxBox