Stocks that will see action on August 23, 2022

NTPChas declared first part capacity of 10 MW out of 20 MW Gandhar Solar PV project at Gandhar, Gujarat, on commercial operation. With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 55,099 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 69,464 MW.

Lemon Tree Hotels announced its latest signing - Lemon Tree Hotel, Hubli, Karnataka. This property is expected to be operational by May 2023, and will be managed by Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a subsidiary and the management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels Limited. This property will feature 65 well-appointed rooms, complemented by a restaurant, bar, spa, swimming pool, fitness centre and a meeting room.

TVS Electronics Ltdhas executed Business Transfer Agreement with GTID Solutions Development Private Limited to enter into mobile POS software solutions and authentication solutions space, offering hardware along with required applications, digital payment solutions, cloud computing software solutions, etc. to segments like Retail, Banks and Government. The cost of acquisition will be ₹2.25 crore.

IIFL Finance has informed the stock exchanges that the board of IIFL Home Finance (its subsidiary) has approved the allotment of its 53,76,457 equity shares to the subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. After the transaction, the investor will hold 20 per cent shareholding in IIFL Home Finance. The company received ₹2,200 crore from investor for the deal.

Greenply Industries Limited, India's leading manufacturer of Plywood and allied products has announced that it along with its Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Baahu Panels Private Ltd, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) and Share Holders Agreement (SHA), for a combined 5MW capacity with Renew Green (GJ Four) Private Limited, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) promoted by Renew Green Energy Solutions Private Limited (RGS). The consideration to be paid will be ₹0.575 crore by Greenply and ₹5.175 crore by Baahu Panels Private Ltd.

Kamdhenu has fixed September 07 as record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of the equity shareholders of Kamdhenu, to whom the fully paid-up equity shares of Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd will be issued and allotted in consideration of demerger of paint business of Kamdhenu, in the ratio of 1:1.

The board of Shreeji Translogistics Limited has approved investing in a proposed New Subsidiary Company - TKD Digitrans Tech Private Limited by subscribing to 51 per cent paid up equity share capital consisting of 5,100 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each. TKD Digitrans Tech Private Limited is proposed to be engaged in the business of providing digital solutions in Transportation and Logistics sector.

Shalby Ltd's wholly owned subsidiary Mars Medical Devices Limited (MMDL) has further subscribed 1,80,000 equity shares of SGD 1 each in MMDL'S Subsidiary - Shalby Global Technologies Pte. Ltd., Singapore (SGTPL), and remitted funds for the same on August 22. SGTPL is a subsidiary of Mars Medical Devices Limited and a Step-down Subsidiary of the Company. With this investment, shareholding of MMDL in SGTPL is now increased to 98.99 per cent from earlier 98.76 per cent.