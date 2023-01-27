Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has announced the launch of Sezaby (phenobarbital sodium) in the US for the treatment of neonatal seizures. Seazby is the first and only product approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for the treatment of neonatal seizures in term and preterm infants. Sezaby is a benzyl alcohol-free and propylene glycol-free formulation of phenobarbital sodium powder for injection. It was granted orphan drug designation by the US FDA for the treatment of neonatal seizures.

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited has announced signing of definitive agreements to acquire 100 per cent of SMI—a Madurai headquartered, profitable, IT services company through a combination of upfront and deferred equity consideration totaling ₹111 crore. With 400+ offshore-based employees, SMI has an annual run rate in revenues of about $9 million.

LTIMindtree has partnered with Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, and Microsoft to build a solution that will enable insurers to migrate their onpremises core systems to the cloud in a quick and efficient manner.

Ashoka Buildcon has received Letter of Award from National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for the construction of four lane elevated corridor and grade improvements on the Danapur-Bihta Section in Bihar. The value of the project is pegged at ₹2,161 crore.

Related Stories Day Trading Guide for January 27, 2023 Here are the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for Nifty Futures, RIL, ONGC, TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, SBI, and ITC READ NOW

Essar group-promoted Vertex Hydrogen has signed a deal for the sale of over 200 megawatts of low-carbon hydrogen to Northwich-based Tata Chemicals Europe (TCE), a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals Ltd. Under the new offtake agreement, Vertex will supply TCE with hydrogen as the manufacturer continues to decarbonise its operations in the UK with a target of achieving ‘net zero’ manufacturing by 2030.

The Board of Directors of Uma Exports Ltd has approved incorporation of a JV Subsidiary—Qute Cottons Private Limited. It will invest ₹75 lakh for 75 per cent shareholding in the subsidiary.

Rose Merc Ltd plans to enter into new business—selling rudraksha, gem stones, yantra products related to astrology and other occult services. The company is also planning to start different kinds of occult services like astrology, numerology, Tarot, handwriting analysis, Vastu shatra, and other occult services.

The board of Abans Holdings Limited has approved acquisition of 98 per cent equity shareholding of Abans Investment Managers Private Limited, owned by the former’s promoter and Managing Director Abhishek Bansal.

PRemier Explosives has informed the stock exchanges that workers at its factory located at Manuguru have gone on strike with effect from January 24. The strike may have some impact on the manufacturing activities at this factory, extent of which on the operational performance of the company cannot be quantified. The manufacturing activities at other locations are unaffected.

Related Stories Today’s Pick: TVS Motor (₹1,037.9): BUY With the breach of ₹1,000-mark, the bounce is likely to be extended to ₹1,070 or even to ₹1,100 on Friday. READ NOW

The board of Quest Softech India has approved business diversification plans, including manufacturing, assembly, installation, commissioning, operating and maintenance of chargers of electric vehicles and it’s charging stations and allied business activities.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Rajasthan to set up a 1 GW Renewable Energy Power plant.

Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited (formerly Sangam Renewables Ltd) has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from one of India’s leading renewable energy company, for the execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) works of a solar power project of 154MWp DC capacity on turnkey basis along with five years of operation and maintenance work. The project is expected to be completed in FY24.

SAT Industries Ltd’s material subsidiary company Sah Polymers Limited, has successfully commissioned its Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers (FIBC) plant at Udaipur. It has a production capacity of 3960 MT per annum and commenced its commercial production on January 25. With this commissioning, the total plastic processing capacity of the Sah Polymers will increase to 7920 MT per annum from 3960 MT per annum.

Cressanda Solution Limited has bagged an order for in-coach digital advertising in Kolkata Metro for 5 years. The company aims to serve 7-8 lakh passengers daily with an annual target of 15 crore passengers and above. Cressanda signed a MoU with a consortium led by Bufshelfco, South Africa, for a period of three years to provide IT infrastructure, super app development, digital services, etc. Cressanda’s non-fare Revenue is expected to cross ₹75 crore annually in initial years and a pre-tax profit margin of 15-20 per cent.

Results calendar: Aarti Drugs, Aditya Brila Sun Life AMC, AIA Engineering, Anjani Finance, Anupam Rasayan, Bajaj Finance, CMS Infosystems, Cochin Malabar, De Nora, Fineotex Chemicals, Glenmark LIfe Sciences, Godfrey Philips, Gujarat Intrux, HIL, Integrated Capital, Jumbo Bag, Kalyani Steels, Lucent Ind, Ponni Erode (Sugars), Ramco Ind, Responsive Industries, Shree Digvijay Cement, Sybly, Sterlite Technologies, Taj GVK, Triveni Glass, Ultracab, Vedanta, Vimta Labs, Yaari Digital, Zenotech