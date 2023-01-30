The government has received multiple preliminary bids for the privatisation of NMDC Steel Ltd (NSL), DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Friday. Currently, the government holds a 60.79 per cent stake in NSL, which is the steel manufacturing facility of India’s largest iron ore producer NMDC located in Nagarnar, Chhattisgarh.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Rolls Royce Solutions of Germany for manufacture of high quality marine diesel engines.

HFCL Ltd along with its material subsidiary, HTL Limited, has received purchase orders aggregating to ₹206.67 crore from Reliance Projects & Property Management Services Limited and Reliance Retail Limited for supply of optical fiber cables to one of the leading private telecom operators of the country.

NIBE Ltd has received one purchase order from Larsen & Toubro Limited for assemblies and sub-assemblies of Heavy Fabricated Structures for a total consideration of ₹19.88 crore.

Snowman Logistics has appointed N Balakrishna as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer.

TI Clean Mobility, subsidiary of Tube Investments of India, has entered into a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of the remaining 30.04 percent equity shares held by the founders of Cellestial E-Mobility for ₹50.90 crore. The proposed investment is part of TI Clean Mobility’s plan to consolidate its holding in the electric tractors business.

The board of Artson Engineering Ltd has approved availing loan up to ₹25 crore (in one or more tranches) from Tata Projects Limited (TPL), Holding Company.

Results Calendar: Acrow India, ADF Foods, Ajmera Realty, Astec Lifesciences, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, CSB Bank, CL Educate, Cupid, Dhampur Sugar, Dwarikesh Sugar, Emkay Global Financial Services, Exide Industries, GAIL (India), Green Panel, Inox Leisure, IIFL, Kohinoor Foods, LT Foods, Larsen & Toubro, Laurus Labs, Mangalore Chemicals, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, MRPL, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Orient Green Power, Punjab National Bank, Pondy Oxide, Pritika Auto, RECL, Saint Gobain, Sigachi Ind,Savita OIl, SRF, Steel Strips Whees, Transport Corporation,Tech Mahindra, Trident, Vascon Engineers, VRL Logistics and Welspun India.

