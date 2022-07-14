Infosys on Wednesday said it will acquire Denmark-based BASE life science for about 110 million euros (₹875 crore) in an all-cash deal. The acquisition will deepen Infosys' expertise in life sciences domain as well as strengthen its footprint across Europe.

HDFC Ltd will launch an issue of bonds on a private placement basis on Friday to raise up to ₹5,000 crore, the company said on Wednesday. The secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) will bear an interest rate of 7.77 per cent, payable annually and has a tenor of 4 years 11 months and 10 days, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

NHPC has announced that the Ministry of Power has accorded investment approval for pre-investment activities for Sawalkot HE Project (1856 MW) in Jammu & Kashmir for ₹973 crore at November 2021 price level.

TP Saurya Limited (TPSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has received the 'Letter of Award' (LoA) from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for setting up a 600 MW hybrid (wind and solar) power project in Karnataka. The letter was awarded through tariff-based competitive bidding followed by an e-reverse auction. The project will be commissioned within 24 months from the PPA execution date.

JSW Neo Energy Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW EnergyLimited has received Letter of Award (LoA) for a total Wind capacity of 300 MW from Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) against tariff-based competitive bid invited by SECI for setting up of 1200 MW ISTS-connected wind power projects. Subsequently, the company's total power generation portfolio increases to 7.3 GW, with renewable energy share amounting to 57 per cent.

The board of Sanofi India that meets to consider quarterly results for the quarter ended June 2022 will also consider declaration of one-time special interim dividend for the year ending December 31, 2022. The interim dividend, if declared, will be paid to the equity shareholders of the company whose names appear on the register of members as on August 8, 2022, which is the record date fixed for the purpose.

Dabur International Limited and Dabur (UK) Limited (both wholly owned subsidiaries of Dabur India Limited) have decided to purchase 84,79,187 equity shares and 1,000 equity shares, respectively, of Asian Consumer Care Private Limited (subsidiary company of Dabur India Limited) from the JV partner—Advanced Chemical Industries Limited

Hindustan Zinc, led by billionaire Anil Agarwal, announced an interim dividend of ₹21 per equity share. This will lead to an outflow of ₹8,873 crore. The proposal was considered and approved by the board of directors at a meeting held on Wednesday. The record date for payment of dividend is July 21 and it will be paid within the stipulated timeline as prescribed under law, said the company.

Balkrishna Paper Millshas informed the exchanges that a fire broke out in coal feeding hopper in power plant due to spontaneous combustion of coal at its factory at Thane in Maharashtra. "None of the workmen or other persons were injured or no other casualty occurred due to the fire accident. As the factory was shut down due to annual maintenance, the question of production loss does not arise due to this incident," it said.

Delhivery has been awarded a US patent for 'System and method for assigning a unique identification for an address' that uniquely identifies different forms of the same address. This is the second patent the company has been granted following the Addfix announcement.

Balaji Telefilms has announced the appointment of Abhishek Kumar as the Group Chief Executive Officer. Abhishek worked in Jupiter Capital, one of the oldest homegrown private equity funds, wherein he was working as the COO & General Partner of the new funds of the group. Before Jupiter Capital, Abhishek was running a venture capital network, at Rainforest Venture Network as Managing Partner and was also an Advisor & Partner to multiple family offices for technology & consumer investments.

Genesys International, survey mapping and 3D content company, and Esri India, Geographic Information System (GIS) Software & Solutions provider firm, have announced their strategic alliance. The mapping of urban cities of India will be done in a phased manner, with a focus on metro cities in Phase 1.

Mazda Ltd has constructed a new factory for food division situated at Changodar, Ahmedabad and commenced initial phase of production.

Results Calendar: ACC, Angel One, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Earum Pharmaceuticals, GTPL Hathway, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Linkas Microelectronics, Moschip Technologies, Richirich Inventures, Shakti Pumps (India), Tata Elxsi, Tata Steel Long Products, and Tiger Logistics (India)