Biocon Ltd on Thursday said its arm Biocon Biologics Ltd and Viatris Inc have launched their biosimilar product — Abevmy (bBevacizumab) — in Canada for use in treatment of cancer. Abevmy, co-developed by Biocon Biologics and Viatris, is a biosimilar to Roche's Avastin (Bevacizumab) and has been approved by Health Canada across four oncology indications, Biocon said in a regulatory filing.

The Arbitration tribunal has pronounced the award on May 19 in favour of Deep Industries Ltd declaring that the termination of Gas Dehydration Systems Phase-I contract by ONGC vide letter dated July 31,2017, is held to be illegal and also contravened the provisions of the contract agreement. The Arbitration Tribunal has also directed ONGC to pay aggregate amount of ₹54.60 crore against the claims of liquidated damages, compensation and other charges, etc.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories plans to reduce the prices of its single-dose Russian vaccine Sputnik Light for use as a booster shot. This measure is in line with other Indian vaccine makers dropping prices of their Covid-19 vaccines. The idea is to make it (pricing) competitive and at par with the other vaccines

The Board of Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd has approved the buyback of fully paid up equity shares of face value of ₹10 each not exceeding 2.40 lakh equity shares at ₹400 a share through the "tender offer" route . The board has fixed June 3 as the record date for determining the entitlement and the names of the eligible shareholders/beneficial owners to participate in the Buyback.

Alliance Integrated Metaliks Ltd has received a work order from Patel Infra Ltd for "Delhi-Mumbai Expressway" for the Vadodara location in Gujarat. The project envisages to construct eight-lane access controlled expressway from a junction near Baletiya village of Panchmahal district to a junction near Pratap Nagar village of Vadodara District.

The board of Eros International has approved raising ₹405 crore by issuing 13.50 crore warrants at ₹30 a share.

Hindustan Aeronautics has informed the exchanges that Type Certification of first indigenous light transport civil passenger aircraft 'Hindustan 228-201' was handed over by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to Transport Aircraft R&D Center, HAL Kanpur at DGCA HQ in New Delhi. The company said this is the first Type Certified fixed wing aircraft in India complying with the latest FAR 23 certification requirement and it is a major milestone towards the vision of building a new Atmanirbhar Bharat.

