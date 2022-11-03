Jaykaycem (Central) Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of JK Cement Ltd, has commenced cement grinding capacity of 2 mtpa at its newly set up facilities at Panna in Madhya Pradesh. According to the company, the clinkerisation is at an advanced stage and will be commissioned shortly.

Wipro, has announced the launch of a new financial services advisory capability in India. Capco, a Wipro company, will supplement Wipro’s presence in the Indian financial services sector through its business in Mumbai to jointly offer end-to-end transformation services for this sector.

L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS) has inaugurated an engineering research and development centre in Toronto. The company will hire 100 engineers in the next 18-24 months for this location. The Toronto centre is the third nearshore global design centre opened in two quarters.

The US health regulator has pulled up drug maker Lupin for manufacturing lapses, including failure to establish adequate written procedures for cleaning equipment, at its Maharashtra-based plant. In a warning letter, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has pointed out various lapses at the Tarapur (Thane) plant which produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).

The board of directors of CL Educate Ltd has approved and recommended a bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 held by the shareholders of the company, as on the record Date, subject to the approval of shareholders in compliance with the applicable laws.

The board of Shri Keshav Cements and Infra Limited has reviewed the feasibility study undertaken by the company for expanding the cement manufacturing capacity to 3000 TPD (i.e. 1 Million TPA) and based on the feasibility report, the board has approved the expansion.

Suitors of debt-ridden Reliance Capital Ltd have flagged off various legal issues with cumulative financial implication of ₹20,000 crore to the lenders and administrator as the deadline for submission for binding bid is approaching. The last date for submitting binding bids for Reliance Capital and its subsidiaries is November 28.

Life Insurance Corporation of India has offloaded 2.02 per cent stake in Rail VIkas Nigam Ltd through open market transactions. With this, LIC’s shareholding in RVNL reduced to 6.7 per cent from 8.72 per cent.

Results calendar: Adani Enterprises, Ajanta Pharma, Amara Raja Batteries, Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar, Bank of India, Blue Star, Coromandel International, Devyani International, Indian Bank, JK Lakshmi Cement, Adani Enterprises, Ajanta Pharma, Amara Raja Batteries, Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar, Bank of India, Blue Star, Coromandel International, Devyani International, Indian Bank, JK Lakshmi Cement, HDFC Hero MotoCorp, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Vodafone Idea, Raymond, SRF and Welspun Corp.