Alkem Laboratories has said the US health regulator has issued three observations after inspecting its St Louis-based manufacturing facility. The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had conducted a pre-approval inspection at the plant from October 31 to November 9, the drug firm said in a notice to the stock exchanges. At the end of the inspection, the company received Form 483 with three observations, it added.

SJVN on Thursday said it has bagged a contract to build, own and operate a 83 MW floating solar project worth ₹585 crore in Madhya Pradesh. The project has been secured at a tariff of ₹3.70 per unit on build, own and operate basis in an e-reverse auction (e-RA) organised by REWA Ultra Mega Solar Ltd. (RUMSL), the company said in a statement.

Adani Power on Thursday said that it has inked a pact to sell 100 per cent stake in Support Properties Private Ltd (SPPL) to AdaniConnex Private Ltd (ACX) at an enterprise value of ₹1,556.5 crore.

The board of NHPC has approved a proposal to merge the company’s arm Jalpower Corporation Ltd with itself. NHPC had acquired Jalpower Corporation Ltd (JPCL) and its 120 MW Rangit Stage-IV hydro power project in March 2021 through insolvency proceedings.

Results Calendar: 20 Microns, ABB, Adani Power, Aditya Spinners, Advanced Enzymes, Aether, Alkem Lab, Aptech, Ashoka Buildcon, Astral, Bajaj Healthcare, Bajaj Hindusthan, BF Utilities, BHEL, Biogen Pharma, Bombay Oxygen, DB Realty, DCW, Deccan Cements, Delhivery, Easy My Trip, EID Parry, Emami, Electronics Mart, ESAB India, Exide Industries, Force Motors, Fortis Healthcare, GE Shipping, Glaxo Pharma, Glenmark, Global Offshore, Graphite, Hindustan Aeronautics, HEG, Hindalco, Huhtamaki, IB Real Estate, IDFC, India Nippon, IPCA Lab, Ircon International, ISGEC, ITI, Jet Airways, JB Chem & Pharma, Jindal Saw, Jyoti Structures, Kanoria Chem, Krishna Institute Medical, Kirloskar Ind, LIC, LGB Forge, Loyal Textiles, Lumax, M&M, Madhucon, Max India, MOIL, Mysore Petro Chemicals, Naukri, NLC India, Orissa Minerals, Pfizer, P&G Health, Reliance Capital, Religare, Reliance Infra, Repco Home, Rupa, Scooters India, SJVN, SML Isuzu, Subros, Suryoday SFB, Thermax, Thomas Cook, Thyrocare, Unichem Lab, Vadilal, VA Tech Wabad and Zee Entertainment.

