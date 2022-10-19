Piramal Pharma (PPL) will be listed on the bourses today. It was demerged from Piramal Enterprises, which had allotted 4 shares of PPL for each share. In a bid to simplify the corporate structure, Piramal Enterprises demerged its financial services and pharmaceutical businesses to create two separate listed entities. While the financial services, including the recently acquired DHFL, was retained with Piramal Enterprise Ltd, the pharmaceutical operations was carved out into PPL.

Adani Defence & Aerospace, the subsidiary of Adani Group, has decided to acquire Air Works for an enterprise value of ₹400 crores. It has signed definitive agreements for the acquisition of Air Works, the biggest and highly diversified independent MRO with the largest pan-India network presence across 27 cities. Adani Enterprises Limited is the flagship company of the Adani Group.

Harsha Engineers International has issued a Letter of Intent (LOI) to Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions for setting up a hybrid power project with a configuration of a wind turbine generator of 2.7 MW along with a solar power plant at Pipaliya, Gujarat.

Results Calendar: 5paisa Capital, Accelya, AU Small Finance Bank, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, DB Corp, DCM Shriram, Emudhra, Hatsun Agro, Havells India, HDFC Asset Management Company, Home First, IIFL Wealth, IndusInd Bank, Inox Leisure, Johnson Controls, Maharashtra Scooters, Metro Brands, Max Financial Services, Navin Fluorine International, Nestle India, Nippon Life India Asset Management, OFSS, Persistent Systems, RBL, Rallis India, Shemaroo, Shoppers Stop, Syngene International and UltraTech Cement