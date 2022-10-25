Infosys has announced it would be extending its Living Labs ecosystem to help Australian start-ups to advance their go-to market. The launch event was hosted in the Infosys Living Lab in Melbourne in collaboration with its partner Telstra Ventures, a venture capital firm with over A$1.3 billion in assets under management that invests in market-leading, high-growth technology companies globally.

The board of ICICI Bank has approved the reappointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as MD & CEO for three years w.e.f, October 4, 2023, subject to the approval of the RBI and shareholders of the Bank.

Zydus Lifesciences Limited (formerly Cadila Healthcare Limited) has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Ketorolac Tromethamine Tablets USP, 10 mg. Ketorolac Tromethamine Tablets are indicated to relieve moderately severe pain, usually after surgery. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad SEZ, India.

BMW Industries, a listed Steel Service Centre (SSC) in India, has entered into an agreement with Tata Steel (TSL) to convert CC billets into TMT rebars at its steel processing centre at NH-6 in Kolkata. The deal includes a price variation clause that is long-term and will be in effect between TSL and BMWIL till September 30, 2025.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the Biologics License Application (BLA) for Insulin Aspart filed by our partner Viatris (Mylan). The CRL did not identify any outstanding scientific issues with the product. The CRL references the Form 483 observations noted during the pre-approval inspection of Biocon Biologics’ integrated insulins manufacturing facility in Malaysia in August 2022.

Electronics Mart India Limited has commenced the commercial operations of three new Specialised Outlets under the brand ‘EASY KITCHENS’ at Hyderabad, Telangana.

Reliance Industries will demerge its financial services arm and list on the stock exchanges as Jio Financial Services. The company will also demerge its subsidiary Reliance Projects and Property Management Services.

The board of DLF approved raising funds to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore through NCDs and/or debt securities. Meanwhile, the company said it is likely to delay the launch of its REIT due to the change in the market scenario with the rising interest rates.

Hindustan Aeronautics has received Air System Design Organisation approval certificate, making it the first defence PSU to receive CEMILAC’s Design Organisation approval as per the new Design Organisation Approval Scheme.

Borosil Renewables will acquire solar glass maker GMB and glass company Interfloat Group for a total of 7.5 million euros (₹61.07 crore).

Welspun Corp’s associate company East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has announced that its shareholders have approved the board’s recommendation to grant bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 through the capitalisation of SAR 105 million (Rs 230.79 crore) from retained earnings.

Reliance Power has made a preferential allotment of 20.58 crore warrants of ₹15.55 apiece on a private placement basis to VFSI Holdings under the public category.

Tata Consumer Products has made a preferential issue of 74.6 lakh shares of ₹1 each to Tata Enterprises (Overseas) at an issue price of ₹765.16 apiece.

Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary Tajpur Sagar Port to develop deep-sea port on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis at Tajpur, West Bengal.

The board of Garware Technical Fibres has approved the buyback of up to 2.4 lakh shares with a face value of ₹10 from all shareholders through the tender offer route at ₹3,750 a share for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹90 crore.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers signed 13 MoUs during the recent Defence Expo 2022, ranging from covering export targets to other business avenues.

Arihant Capital Markets Limited is entering the discount broking business. The company has launched its new mobile trading app, which would allow customers to buy and sell Indian-listed shares and securities. The new app will appeal to those new to investing who want a simple way to invest and trade.

Insolation Energy Limited has received a Letter of Award (LOA) worth ₹1.38 crore for the empanelment of a Vendor for Design, Supply, Erection, Testing, and Commissioning under the Phase-II of Grid Connected Rooftop Solar Scheme of MNRE in Rajasthan.

Results Calendar: Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Moschip Technologies and Nutricircle Ltd.