Cipla’s promoter group is looking to sell up to 2.53 per cent stake in Cipla through a block deal at an offer size of ₹2,637 crore, sources told businessline. The price range is expected to be between ₹1,289.50 and ₹1,357.35, per sources.

Mahindra & Mahindra said that Mahindra Holdings, wholly owned subsidiary of the company, to sell its 30.83 per cent stake in New Delhi Centre for Sight Ltd for ₹425.4 crore to Space Investments, Defati Investments & Infinity Partners.

Quick service restaurant operator Devyani International Ltd (DIL) and cinema exhibitor PVR INOX on Tuesday said they will jointly establish a company for development and operation of food courts within shopping malls in India. This partnership will empower DIL and PVR INOX to reach a wider audience and expand their market presence, the two firms said in a joint statement.

Siemens Ltd said on Tuesday it will demerge its energy business into a separate listed entity to focus on core businesses that meet the demands of shareholders at its German parent, Siemens AG. Siemens Ltd in December 2023 had said that it was exploring a spin-off of its energy business at the behest of some of its stakeholders. Siemens Energy sold an 18 per cent stake in the Indian entity to Siemens AG for about €2.1 billion to enable the demerger. The German engineering group had spun off and listed Siemens Energy in 2020. Shareholders of Siemens Ltd will receive one share of Siemens Energy India for every share held, the company said.

