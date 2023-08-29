Hindustan Construction Company Ltd has announced that it is in exclusive discussions with Demathieu Bard, a company headquartered in France, for the sale of Steiner Construction SA, a material subsidiary of the Company.

Gokaldas Exports Limited (GEL) through its wholly owned subsidiaries has entered into an agreement to acquire Atraco Group (Atraco), a leading manufacturer of apparel with a strong market position and customer relationships across U.S. and Europe. Their product range includes shorts, pants, shirts, t-shirts, blouses and dresses catering across age groups.

Sun Pharma’s R&D spending is expected to be about 7-8 per cent of sales in FY24 with an increased focus on specialty R&D, the management said during the company’s AGM on August 28. Sun Pharma spent approximately Rs 2,400 core on Research and Development, which accounted for about 5.5 per cent of its sales for FY 23

Tiger Global and billionaire Yuri Milner’s DST Global on Monday sold a 1.8 per cent stake in online food ordering platform Zomato for Rs 1,412 crore through open market transactions. Axis Mutual Fund, SBI Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Founders Collective Fund, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore and Societe Generale, among others were the buyers of the shares of Zomato.

LTIMindtree has announced a strategic collaboration with CAST AI, a leading SaaS company that specialises in automated cost optimisation for customers who run their cloud-native applications on Google Cloud, AWS, and Microsoft Azure. The partnership will help companies save, on average, over 60 percent on cloud costs as they modernize legacy applications for cloud migration.

Captain Pipes Ltd has announced the receipt of its highest ever monthly export order amounting to $360,000 in August. The company is aiming to increase its share of export revenue in total revenue from 12 per cent in FY23 to 20 per cent within next three years.

SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL), a Wholly owned subsidiary of the SJVN, has received Letter of Awards from Assam Power Development Corporation Limited (APDCL) for three Solar Power Projects of cumulative capacity 320 MW. SGEL had participated in three separate tariff based competitive bidding tenders of APDCL i.e. 50 MW, 70 MW and 200 MW. The 50 MW and 70 MW projects are under solar park category and have been allotted at a tariff of INR 3.92/Unit and the 200 MW is to be developed anywhere in Assam and has been allotted at a tariff of INR 3.90/Unit.

Duraiswami Narain has resigned as the vice-chairman and managing director and chief executive officer of Bayer CropScience from October 31 due to his planned repatriation to Bayer US. The company appointed Simon Weibusch as the Vice-Chairman, Managing Director and CEO with effect from November 1. Simon resigned as the Executive Director as the Whole-time Director of the company with effect from October 31.

The Fund Raising Committee of Directors of HFCL has launched qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue for fund raising. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 68.61 a share.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited has repaid ₹ 1,112.5 crore of bonds, which was availed in August 2013. Debt repayments of the 10-year monies repaid on Monday and the five-year ECBs repaid last week, coincided to make this quarter (Q20FY24) relatively large in terms of debt servicing. “As mentioned in our earnings call as well as last week’s exchange filing, from here onwards we enter a phase of positive ALM where loan portfolio inflows will exceed debt repayments by ₹ 1,300 crore to ₹ 1,800 crore a quarter, all of which will be available for asset growth,” it said.

Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd has restarted the operations of Unit 1 of the Company situated at Palakkad, Kerala after the completion of long maintenance.

Frontline Corporation Ltd has received an approval from Bosch for extension of Distribution Agreement of Aftermarket Automotive Spares from Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar to Mehsana & Sabarkantha, Gujarat from September 1.

Clara Industries Limited has completed the installation of a rooftop solar plant at its manufacturing facility at Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, with a total capacity of 100kw/144kwh Battery Energy storage system with 81kWp PV solar Hybrid system through Solar Grid and Infra Pvt. Limited.

Panorama Studios International Ltd will be releasing Shahrukh’s film “Jawan”, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil languages in the Mysore circuit, the film directed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Black Rose Industries Limited have successfully installed and commissioned Rooftop Solar Power System of capacity 511 KW at our manufacturing facility situated at Jhagadia, Gujarat, on 28th August, 2023.

