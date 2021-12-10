Stocks that will see action today (Dec 10)

Infosys has announced its collaboration with Packable, a leading e-commerce company with a proprietary tech-enabled offering, sitting at the intersection of brands, marketplaces and customers. Packable recently announced merger with Highland Transcend Partners, setting it on the path to becoming a public company. Through the collaboration with Packable, Infosys will integrate its flagship human-centric digital commerce platform, Infosys Equinox, with Packable IQ (Packable's proprietary ecommerce platform). The strategic collaboration will strengthen Packable's ability to offer its brand partners an engaging, innovative, and agile Direct to Consumer platform (D2C): "D2C-in-a-box."

Bajaj Electricals informed the exchanges that considering the varied nature and potential opportunities of each of the business segments and the need for a focused approach to unlock these opportunities, the Board of Directors of the Company has decided that the company should undertake a comprehensive review of the existing corporate structure. This will encompass an evaluation of full range of options and alternatives (including demerger, subsidarisation, strategic partnerships etc.). The company is currently engaged in Consumer Product segment (which includes appliances, fan and consumer lighting products) and Engineering Procurement and Construction segment (which includes Power Transmission and Power Distribution and Illumination Projects).

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, along with its subsidiaries, has announced the launch of Venlafaxine ER Tablets which is therapeutically equivalent to Venlafaxine Extended-Release Tablets, 150 mg and 225 mg, of Osmotica Pharmaceutical US LLC approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). The brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $51 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in October 2021 according to IQVIA Health.

Shyam Metalics' subsidiary Shyam SEL & Power Ltd has received consent to operate from SPCB (State Pollution Control Board ) of Odisha and WB. Following the clearances the total installed capacity of sponge iron products will increase by 20 per cent from 1.39 mtpa to 1.67 mtpa and the incremental capacity to commence from December 2021. The company has made significant progress in its endeavor to increase the existing integrated installed facility of 5.7 million tons to 11.6 million tons by 2025.

HFCL has successfully raised capital of Rs.600 crore through qualified institutional placement at approved allocation of 8.72 crore shares at an issue price of Rs.68.75 per share. The fund raising committee of directors of HFCL has approved the closure of the QIP issue (on December 9) pursuant to the receipt of application forms and the funds in the escrow account from the eligible qualified institutional buyers in accordance with the terms of the Issue.

Marksans Pharma has announced that UK MHRA has granted Market Authorisation to the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Relonchem Limited for Loperamide 2mg Hard Capsules. Marksans will manufacture the products at its UK MHRA approved state-of-the-art oral dosage facility located at Goa, India.

Rama Phosphates Ltd has taken on lease a Manufacturing unit for a period of seven years with effect from December 9 from Arihant Phosphates & Fertilizer Ltd. The Plant is located at Nimbahera in the district of Chittorgarh, Rajasthan which is bordering the State of Madhya Pradesh and has a Manufacturing Capacity of 66,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of Single Super Phosphate (Powder & Granulated) which would enhance our total aggregate existing manufacturing capacity to 6.98 lacs (tpa). It is an operational plant and this leasing would help to start the production on immediate basis which would cater to the pressing demand of our products.