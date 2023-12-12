Infosys has informed the exchanges that Nilanjan Roy has resigned as the CFO of the company w.e.f. March 31. The IT major has appointed Jayesh Sanghrajka as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company with effect from April 1, 2024.

DLF on Monday said its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Vivek Anand has resigned from the company. He will continue as CFO till February next year. DLF MD Ashok Kumar Tyagi, who has the overall responsibility for all corporate functions including Finance, will now have oversight of the Group Finance, IT, and secretarial functions in addition to his current responsibilities as Managing Director, the company said in a regulatory filing.

SpiceJet’s board of directors will continue to discuss fundraising plans on Tuesday after it could only partially complete the agenda items on Monday. On Monday, the no-frills airline’s shares touched a 52-week high and ended with more than 10 per cent gains on the BSE as investors were enthused by funding plans and the proposal to list the company’s securities on the National Stock Exchange.

Market buzz is that Mankind Pharma is likely to see witness a block deal of up to 7.9 per cent equity via block deal. Total block deal likely at ₹5,649 crore, with base size at ₹4,935 crore at a floor price of ₹1,785.65.

Padget Electronics, subsidiary of Dixon Technologies, will manufacture IT Hardware products (Laptops & Notebooks) under PLI 2.0 Scheme for Lenovo.

Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd’s wholly owned subsidiary, Atlas Life Sciences (India) Private Limited, has successfully commenced the commercial production of API - Intermediate at its new plant at Chhatral, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on December 9.

BLS International has been awarded contract for outsourcing Consular, Passport, and Visa services by the High Commission of India (HCI) in Canada. The contract encompasses operations at HCI in Ottawa and Consulate Generals of India (CGIs) in Toronto and Vancouver.

Capri Global Capital Limited is in receipt of Corporate Agency license from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India for setting up of Insurance business. The company expects to generate net Insurance Income ₹20 crore (approx.) in FY 2024-25. There will be expected approximate increase in variable cost in the range of Rs. 2-3 Crore on annual basis.