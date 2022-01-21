Stocks that will see action on January 21

UltraTech Cement has executed a Share Purchase Agreement for acquiring 100 per cent equity shares in National Limestone Company Private Limited, subject to receipt of applicable regulatory approvals. The equity shares will be acquired at a price of ₹23 crore, The company is a private limited company engaged in the business of carrying out mining activities.

Natco Pharma has received the licence from the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), Switzerland, to manufacture and market molnupiravir, a drug that is indicated in several countries in the Covid-19 treatment protocol. The MPP has got the mandate from the US-based pharma major, Merck, for licensing the manufacturing and marketing rights to pharma countries in different markets.

The board of Datamatics Global Services Limited has approved to acquire 2.58 per cent stake in Datamatics Staffing Services Limited, a subsidiary of the company from the promoters and other existing shareholders. DGSL holds holds 97.42 per cent stake in DSSL and the balance 2.58 per cent stake is held by promoters and other shareholders. DSSL is engaged in providing consultancy in relation to recruitment services of skilled and unskilled personnel. It also engaged in providing outsourcing services of manpower staffing to corporates.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has been granted approval by International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) on January 20, 2022 to carry out Portfolio Management Services (PMS) through a branch office in International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in India. ABSLAMC's move to set up new unit at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) is a strategic step towards growth of its international business to expand its reach and service global clients, including NRIs for investing in India.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited has announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GIFT SEZ Limited (GIFT SEZ), enabling both to work together towards greater enhancement of the financial services eco-system in GIFT IFSC for AIFs and Global Custody Services.

Surya Roshni has received orders worth ₹1,23.17 crore for ERW line pipe (API SL GRADE) and MS bare pipe 3LPE coated. The company has obtained orders amounted to ₹65.40 crore (excluding GST) for supply of ERW Line Pipe (API-5L) for gas projects to ONGC and ₹57.77 crore (excluding GST) for supply of MS (Make: Surya) Bare Pipes 3 LPE Coated for Water Supply Project from Chambal-Bhilwara WSP (Phase-I) through Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd.

Result Calendar: Bandhan Bank, CSB Bank, California Software, Elixir Capital, Gland Pharma, Gokaldas Exports, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Heritage Foods, Hindustan Zinc, IDBI Bank, Inox Leisure, Jyothy Labs, JSW Steel, Kajaria Ceramics, L&T Finance Holdings, Max Ventures and Industries, Oriental Aromatics, Pioneer Distilleries, PNB Gilts, Polycab India, PVR, Ramco Industries, RattanIndia Power, Reliance Industries, SBI Life Insurance Company, Share India Securities, Supreme Petrochem, Supriya Lifescience, Tanla Platforms, Vinyl Chemicals, Vodafone Idea and Wendt (India).