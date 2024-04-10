Thomas Cook Limited’s shares were up by 0.81 per cent after the company with its Group Company, SOTC Travel, joined hands with the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board to introduce aerial yatras to Dev Bhoomi, covering Adi Kailash and Om Parvath.

The company said, the five-day tour includes two helicopter darshans, transportation via All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) to Parvati Sarovar (mandir), and all vegetarian meals, with a discount in partnership with UTDB.

Also read: Kerala homestays want to serve toddy

The company reported, their decision to launch these tours stems from the surge in demand for spiritual tourism, which reported a 100 per cent year-on-year increase. The company believes pilgrimage tours to Adi Kailash/Vyas Valley have been popular among Indians, but challenges such as limited seasonality and tough terrain have hindered accessibility.

The aerial darshans via helicopter aim to address these challenges and provide pilgrims with a convenient and comfortable journey.

Also read: Trampled by overtourism

Daniel D’Souza, President & Country Head, Holidays, SOTC Travel, said, “Over our history of 75 years, we are delighted to witness a resurgence in spiritual tourism - not just from India seniors, but also from families, Young India’s millennial and Gen Z. Our partnership with the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board to launch aerial tours to Dev Bhoomi (Vyas Valley) offers both - helicopter and temple darshans, also ATV transportation across mountainous terrain. The pricing has been subsidised in partnership with UTDB to ensure affordability for our Indian consumers.”

The shares were up by 0.81 per cent to ₹173.90 at 2.24 pm on the BSE.