Stocks that will see action on January 20

HCL Technologies has announced the appointment of Prabhakar Appana as Senior Vice President and the Global Head of its AWS Ecosystem Business Unit to further accelerate the company's HCLCloudSmart journey.

The Board of Palred Technologies has approved the allotment of 25 lakh convertible warrants at ₹128 each, aggregating to ₹32 crore on preferential basis to Mathew Cyriac, non-Promoter of the company. The Company has received 25 per cent of the warrant Issue Price i.e. ₹32 against each warrant, aggregating to ₹8 crore from Mathew Cyriac.

Nandan Denim: ICRA has upgraded the long term rating to BBB/positive from BBB-/stable and short term rating has been upgraded to A3+ from A3. “Healthy recovery and better-than-expected performance of Nandan Denim Limited (NDL) in the recent quarters led by improved demand conditions, which has facilitated an improvement in its credit metrics and liquidity profile,” said ICRA.

Warren Tea has entered into an agreement with Dhunseri Tea & Industries for of one of its tea estates – Balijan North Tea Estate, Post Chabua, Dibrugarh, Assam. Axita Cotton has received an order for Indian Raw Cotton valuing $15,15,676.25 approximately from Bangladesh.

OK Play India: has acquired 100 per cent Shareholding in RIRA E-Vehicles Private Limited. RIRA E-Vehicles Private Limited is in the business of leasing/renting out of customised electric vehicles to B2B as well as B2C customers. The company has bought 10,000 equity shares at ₹10 each.

Results Calendar: Amit International, Asian Paints, Agro Tech Foods, Baba Arts, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Banaras Beads, Bank Of Maharashtra, Beeyu Overseas, Biocon, Century Textiles & Industries, Container Corporation Of India, Cyient, Datamatics Global Services, Dodla Dairy, Havells India, Hindustan Unilever, Hatsun Agro Product, Hi Tech Pipes, Inani Marbles, Khaitan Chemicals, Lyka Labs, Mphasis, National Steel, Orient Electric, Persistent Systems, PNB Housing Finance, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Sasken Technologies, Shoppers Stop, South Indian Bank, Vimta Labs and VST Industries.