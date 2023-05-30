Diversified business conglomerate ITC has indicated that the long-standing proposal for demerging its hotels business, which had been shelved during the pandemic, is now “very much on the table”.

ITC Chairman, Sanjiv Puri, said the company is thinking of an “alternative business structure” for its hotel business, because with a strong recovery in the hotel industry, the proposal to demerge is “back on the table”

NBC Universal (NBCU) and JioCinema, Viacom18’s streaming service, have entered into a multi-year partnership to offer films and TV series in India. JioCinema is the streaming platform run by Reliance Industries. Under the partnership, the over-the-top (OTT) platform will stream Comcast NBCUniversal’s production entities and brands. The deal will give JioCinema’s premium subscribers access to popular Hollywood shows.

Larsen & Toubro’s Hi-Tech Manufacturing and Services has announced the formation of L&T Green Energy Council, a think-tank comprising eminent thought leaders, in a significant step towards building a global green energy business. The council will be responsible for identifying technology trends in green energy, analysing evolving global policy developments, evaluating emerging business models and advise on collaborations.

Cupid Ltd has said orders worth Rs 14.11 crore (approximately) received earlier from UNFPA for supply of water-based lubricant has been cancelled and negotiations in this regard are under process.

Cerebra has started a new business vertical - Refurbishment as a Service. The concept of extending the life of an asset has been well received by corporates, and would help them manage their cash flows better. The Government has allowed refurbishers to generate EPR certificates, which can be monetised.

Seamec Ltd has announced that the charter of the vessel ‘Subtech Swordfish’ has been extended for a further period of seven days from June 10 to June 17.

PG Electroplast Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Jaina Group to form a Joint Venture that will initially undertake ODM manufacturing of Google-certified LED Televisions, with the option to expand the partnership to include products such as refrigerators, IT hardware, wearables, and hearables. Post the execution of mutually acceptable agreements by the parties, the JV company will be 50 per cent owned by PG Electroplast and 50 per cent by Jaina Group.

Guj Info Petro has partnered with Route Mobile to enable SSC examination results over WhatsApp. Now students can simply access their results by sending their exam seat number on the official WhatsApp number. This entire WhatsApp solution has been facilitated by Route Mobile’s CPaaS platform for WhatsApp Business Messaging. Guj Info Petro is the official IT partner of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board.

Results Calendar: 3M India, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Action Construction Equipment, Aegis Logistics, Amrutanjan, Anjana Foods, Ankit Metal, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Astrazeneca Pharma India, Bajaj Healthcare, Balaji Telefilms, Balasore Alloys, BGR Energy, Birla Tyres, Bodal Chemicals, Coffee Day, DB Realty, Deccan Gold, Dollar Industries, EID Parry, Future Consumer, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Graphite India, Greenply Industries, Heranba Industries, Indiabulls Real Estate, Insecticides (India), Jyoti, Kitex, KRBL, Lemon Tree Hotels, Lumax Auto Technologies, Lux Industries, Mankind Pharma, Marksans Pharma, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Munjal Showa, Panacea Biotec, Patanjali Foods, PC Jeweller, Peninsula Land, Prestige Estates Projects, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers, Reliance Infrastructure, Suzlon Energy, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Uflex, Vakrangee, V-Guard Industries, Vivimed Labs and Welspun Corp.