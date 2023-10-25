Delta Corp said that the Bombay High Court in Goa has examined the writ petitions submitted by both the company and its subsidiaries regarding the show cause notices issued by tax authorities and issued an order, prohibiting the authorities from making definitive decisions without prior court approval. Delta’s total tax shortfall liability now stands at more than Rs 16,194 crore.

Reports indicate that Reliance Industries is close to acquire Walt Disney’s India operations, through is nearing a cash and stock deal. According to reports that Walt Disney may sell a controlling stake in the Disney Star business, which it values at around $10 billion.

Lupin has received the approval of the pharma regulator United States Food and Drug Administration for its abbreviated new drug application for Fluconazole tablets to market the generic equivalent of Diflucan tablets of Pfizer in the United States.

Ajay Goel returned to Vedanta Ltd as the new chief financial officer just as the mining conglomerate controlled by billionaire Anil Agarwal heads into an ambitious business restructuring. He replaced Sonal Shrivastava who resigned from the post months after joining.

NHPC has achieved a major milestone by daylighting the head race tunnel (HRT) of Parbati-II HE project (800 MW) in Himachal Pradesh. This breakthrough has been achieved in the longest face of the HRT having a length of 13.118 km. The project is expected to be completed by the end of September 2024.

Dalmia Cement suffered a setback as a Division Bench of the Gauhati High Court has declined to stay a probe ordered by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in November 2020. The competition watchdog had, in November 2020, ordered an investigation into ONGC’s allegation of cartelisation against the bidders (which included Dalmia Cement) in the tenders floated for the purchase of Oil Well Cement (OWC).

Supriya Lifescience and Odisha’s Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) have collaborated to develop an oral cancer detection kit. The initiative marks a portfolio-diversification by the Mumbai-based active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) maker. The ‘Quickblue oral kit’is designed to detect oral cancer in a cost-effective and efficient manner, the company said, adding that it had filed for a patent on the kit.

Tech Mahindra (Americas) Inc, subsidiary of Tech Mahindra, has approved a proposal to divest its 30% holding in Avion Networks Inc for $50,000.

Shoppers Stop has further made investment aggregating to Rs. 5 Crores in the preference share capital of Global SS Beauty Brands Limited (formerly known as Upasna Trading Limited), by way of subscription to Rights Issue of additional 500 NOCPS of Rs. 1 lakh of GSBBL.

