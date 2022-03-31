Stocks that will see action today

Buzzing stocks: Apollo Hospitals, IOC, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Nazara Tech, Nykaa, Zomato, SRF, Mindtree, Paytm, Quess Corp, Policybazaar, Alcargo, Godrej Properties, Route Mobile, RS Software, Cosmo Films

Tata Motors, the automotive manufacturing arm of conglomerate Tata Group, on March 30 said it received the first tranche of investment of ₹3,750 crore from climate-focused private equity fund TPG Rise. The PE firm TPG had, in agreements inked with Tata Motors last year, pledged an investment of ₹7,500 crore in the latter's electric vehicle subsidiary — Tata Motors Electric Mobility Ltd.

Rejig in various Nifty indices will take off from today. Indian Oil Corporation will be excluded from Nifty50 while Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd will replace it in the index. FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), IOC, MindTree, One 97 Communications (Paytm), SRF and Zomato will replace Aurobindo Pharma, HPCL, Indraprastha Gas, Jindal Steel & Power and YES Bank in Nifty Next50 index. The portfolio of index funds tracking the different Nifty indices will see a change and as an investor of those mutual fund schemes you need to be aware of the underlying stocks of your investments in funds.

Tata Steel has executed an Asset Transfer Agreement with Stork Ferro and Mineral Industries Private Limited for acquisition of itemised assets to produce ferro alloys. Stork Ferro and Mineral Industries Private Limited has two 16.5 MVA furnaces with annual production capacity of about 53 Ktpa located at Balasore, Odisha. The asset purchase transaction will be carried out for cash consideration of ₹155 crore plus applicable tax. The transaction does not involve any share acquisition.

Nazara Technologies' subsidiary Nazara Pte Ltd (Nazara Singapore) will invest $2.5 million in Bitkraft Funds. Out of which $0.875 million will invest upfront and the balance $1.625 million will be deployed over a period of three years.

Quess Corp Limited has signed the First Addendum Agreement with Stellarslog Technovation Private Limited (Taskmo), Naveen Ramachandra and Prashant Janadri (Founders), under which the company has agreed to make an additional investment of ₹3.84 crore. Taskmo is a leading platform that enables enterprises to outsource tasks to a distributed network of gig workers in India. It uses a proprietary algorithm for screening, training, deploying, and managing gig workers.

PB FIntech (Policybazaar): Docprime Technologies Private Limited ("Docprime"), a wholly owned subsidiary of PB Fintech Ltd has completed acquisition of Visit Internet Services Private Limited. Accordingly, VISPL has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Docprime.

Alcargo Logistics Limited has executed business transfer agreement with JM Baxi Heavy Private Limited for sale of project logistics business division of the company, as a going concern on a slump sale basis for ₹98.64 crore.

Godrej Properties Ltd has acquired a 9 acres land parcel in the residential micro-market of Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune. The development will primarily be for a group housing project. The project in Pimpri-Chinchwad will have a developable potential of approximately 1.7 million square feet of saleable area with an estimated revenue potential of approximately ₹1,400 crore.

Route Mobile has announced that it has set-up a dedicated strategic business unit for short codes/10 DLC/toll-free messaging and intends to scale it globally for P2A messaging. Further, Route Mobile intends to offer the short codes/ 10 DLC/ toll free messaging numbers for enabling voice communication as well.

Star Housing Finance has availed credit line from the NHB through one of its refinance schemes. Star HFL has previously cumulatively received ₹35 crore from the NHB through various refinance schemes in FY21 and FY22 and has successfully repaid two of the credit lines. Star HFL has also received ₹10 crore sanction from Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) and has started relationship with IOB through this engagement.

Accel Limited has acquired 26 per cent stake in Secure Inteli Technologies Pvt Ltd (formerly Biz Carta Technologies), a leading cyber security consulting and services company based in Bengaluru with operations and customers in the US, Singapore and Australia. The company will be setting up a global security operations centre in Thiruvananthapuram as part of it's expansion plan.

RS Software (India) Limited has announced that Franchise Tax Board (FTB), in California, the US, has levied a tax liability including interest and penalty to the tune of $4,75,826 for the financial year ending on 31/3/2011 and 31/3/2012. The company had expected these liabilities to be set off against expected credits and current losses. In addition, for tax year 2014-2016, based on their review and examination of the corporation tax return filed by the company the FTB has assessed an underpayment of taxes during the period to the tune of $3,02,257 (comprising of $16,418 for YE 03/2014, $3,47,063 for YE 03/2015 and a credit of $61,224 for YE 03/2016). The company has already filed protest against these demands.

Cosmo Films Limited, a global leader in films for packaging, labelling, lamination and synthetic paper and an emerging player in specialty chemicals, polymers and pet care, has announced expansion by setting up CPP film production line at Aurangabad with annual rated capacity of 25,000 MT. The CPP line will require investment of about ₹140 crore to be funded through internal accruals and debts and is expected to commence commercial production in two years.

Switzerland-based Carbogen Amcis, a pharmaceutical process development and active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing company, has announced that Pascal Villemagne has been named Chief Executive Officer, from April 1. In his new role, Pascal Villemagne will be leading Carbogen Amcis and its nine sites around the world. He will report to Arpit Vyas, Global Managing Director of Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd.

JTL Infra Limited has successfully commissioned another one lakh mtpa capacity at its Mangaon. With this, the capacity of the company has increased to four lakh mtpa.