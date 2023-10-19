Dabur is in news as several cases have been filed in the US and Canada against its three subsidiaries (Namaste, Dermoviva and DINTL). The consumers alleged that the company’s hair products caused ovarian cancer and uterine cancer. The federal cases were consolidated as a Multi-District Litigation, also referred to as MDL, before the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. Currently there are approximately 5400 cases in the MDL. There are various motions pending as well. Since we are in the initial stage of litigation, any final quantum of claim amount is neither probable nor estimable, the company said.

Bajaj Healthcare Limited (BHL), a leading manufacturer of APIs, Intermediates and Formulations, has announced the successful commissioning of Alkaloid Extraction Plant in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Trident said that the Income Tax Department is conducting a search at premises/ plants related to the company. There is no other information available with the company at this point of time, it said.

Lemon Tree has signed a License Agreement for a 72 rooms property in Badrinath, Uttarakhand under the company’s brand “Lemon Tree Hotel”. The hotel is expected to be operational by FY 2025. This hotel will feature 72 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant and other public areas. Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary and the hotel management arm of the Company will be operating this hotel.

VA Tech Wabag informed the exchanges that Pankaj Malhan has resigned as Deputy Managing Director and Group CEO (key managerial personnel) of the company due to personal reasons. He will be relieved from the services of the company with effect from October 30.

The offer for sale of Housing and Urban Development Company was subscribed over two times on Day 1, where only institutions could subscribe. The issue will open for retail investors on Thursday. The government plans to divest up to 7 per cent (3.5 per cent base issue and greenshoe option 3.5 per cent) in Hudco through OFS. The government has decided to exercise the green shoe option, said the DIPAM Secretary in an “X” post. Today, retail investor can subscribe

Alkyl Amines starts commercial production at its newly set up plant at the existing Kurkumbh site, Maharashtra.

Results Calendar: Aarti Drugs, Accelya, Agro Tech Foods, Coforge, Cyient, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Ganesh Housing, Hindustan Unilever, Hatsun Agro Product, Havells India, HFCL, ITC, Indoco Remedies, Jindal Stainless, Kirloskar Pneumatic, Mastek, Metro Brands, Mphasis, Nestle India, PVR Inox, Ramkrishna Forgings, Ramkrishna Forgings, South Indian Bank, Tanla Platforms, Tata Coffee, Tata Communications, United Breweries, UltraTech Cement, Voltas and Wendt.