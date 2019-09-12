Sun Pharmaceutical Industries promoter revokes more pledged shares

Bye-bye business, says Ma
Microsoft founder Bill Gates retired at 58. Now, Jack Ma, who created the $460-billion Alibaba empire, has ...
One of the promoters of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries further revoked its pledged shares. In a disclosure to the stock exchanges, the company said Shanghvi Finance, one of its promoter group entities, has released 66.80 lakh equity shares pledged with Kotak Mahindra Prime on September 5.
It also released another 1.4 lakh shares on September 6 from Kotak Mahindra Prime, which was the lender, as a security for loan availed by the company.
Further on September 6, Shanghvi Finance also released 1.51 crore shares from Catalyst Trusteeship, which acts as a trustee for schemes managed by ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (which was the lender) in respect of non-convertible debentures issued by third party.
Post revocation, Sanghvi Finance, which holds 40.12 per cent stake in the company, reduced its pledged holding to 4.3 per cent from 5.21 per cent.
Similarly, Aditya Medisales, another promoter group entity, on September 6 released 99.70 lakh pledged shares from JM Financial Products (lender) on repayment of loan availed.
Earlier, on August 30, it had released 50 lakh pledged shares from IDBI Trusteeship Services, a trustee for schemes managed by Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund (the lender) in respect of commercial papers issued by third party.
While on the one hand, the promoters were revoking pledged shares, they also made additional pledgings last month.
On August 22, Shanghvi Finance pledged 35 lakh shares in favour of Sharekhan BNP Paribas Financial Services, as security for a loan availed by the company; it pledged another 15 lakh shares in favour of Sharekhan BNP Paribas Financial Services (the lender) as security for a loan availed by the third party; and 2.337 crore shares in favour of Axis Trustee Services as a trustee for scheme managed by Copthall Mauritius Investment (the lender) in respect of NCDs issued by third party.
Despite recent gains, the stock of Sun Pharma is still underperforming the benchmark BSE Sensex. The stock crashed 34.18 per cent in the last one year, against the Sensex’s fall of 1.63 per cent. However, the stock which registered its 52-week low in May at around ₹350 has recovered sharply in the last three months. On Thursday, the Sun Pharma stock closed at ₹427.7, up 1.34 per cent, on the BSE.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates retired at 58. Now, Jack Ma, who created the $460-billion Alibaba empire, has ...
It may be time to kill the password — at least at the enterprise level — going by a white paper released by ...
Thinking about leveraging AI in your organization? Perplexed about which use cases and technologies would be ...
Crazy ideas are by definition seemingly impossible. But that’s what innovation is all about
Break up the retirement timeline and take well-calculated risks by investing in a mix of debt and equity
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
As the target gets closer, you will be anxious to protect your existing portfolio value
There were visible signs of the economy decelerating in the first half of 2019. But the decline can be ...
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports