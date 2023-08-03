Supriya Lifescience Ltd’s shares rose by 3.07 per cent after it announced a partnership with US-based Plasma Nutrition Inc for the launch of ingredient optimised protein (ioProtein) in India.

ioProtein, a protein powder with pending patent in the US, offers the advantage of high bioavailability. Supriya Lifescience has acquired an exclusive rightto manufacture and market ioProtein in India.

Chris Flynn-Rozanski, co-founder and CEO at Plasma Nutrition Inc, said, “India’s rapidly growing demand for protein supplements presents an excellent opportunity to introduce this highly bioavailable protein powder, which has already been well-received in other markets. We believe this partnership will create a new standard for protein supplementation in India.”

The shares traded at Rs 282 at 10.29 am on BSE.

