Suzlon Energy Ltd. has secured an order from BrightNight, a renewable power producer, for the development of 29.4 MW wind installed capacity. The project is part of BrightNight’s 100 MW co-located wind-solar hybrid project in Osmanabad, Maharashtra.

Suzlon will supply and install 14 units of their S120 – 140m wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower, each with a rated capacity of 2.1 MW. The project is scheduled to be commissioned in phases, starting in April 2024. Additionally, Suzlon will provide post-commissioning operation and maintenance services.

Suzlon’s turbines are manufactured within India’s domestic value chain, aligning with the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat.’ These turbines incorporate the proven Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology, ensuring efficient integration into the utility network to meet grid requirements.

However, shares were down by 1.57 per cent to ₹25.10 at 1.55 p.m. on the BSE.

