Suzlon Energy Ltd’s shares were up 2.78 per cent after the company won an order from Integrum Energy Infrastructure Pvt Ltd for a 31.5 MW wind power project.

The order is for supply and installation of 15 wind turbines, each with a rated capacity of 2.1 MW, using Suzlon’s S120–140 m wind turbine generators (WTGs) featuring Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) towers. The turbines will be installed across Maharashtra and Karnataka, and are expected to be commissioned by May 2024.

Suzlon will oversee the entire project, including supply, installation, and commissioning, and will continue to provide post-commissioning operation and maintenance services.

The shares of the company were up by 2.78 per cent at Rs 22.57 at 11.59 am on the BSE.