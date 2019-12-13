Broker's call: Tata Motors (Buy)

Motilal Oswal

Tata Motors (Buy)

CMP: ₹173.35

Target: ₹195

JLR’s wholesale volumes declined marginally by 2.4 per cent y-o-y to about 48,100 units (our estimate: about 45.5k) in November 2019.

Jaguar volumes declined about 29 per cent y-o-y to about 10,800 units (our estimate: 12,500), whereas Land Rover (LR) volumes increased about 9 per cent y-o-y to about 37,300 units (our estimate: 33,000).

JLR’s retail volumes declined 3.4 per cent y-o-y in November 2019 as the recovery in China (+29 per cent) and North America (about +5 per cent) was offset by the fall in the UK (about -11 per cent), Europe (about -17 per cent) and RoW (about -17 per cent). China witnessed the fifth consecutive month of a recovery in volumes.

Jaguar’s retail volumes declined about 23 per cent y-o-y in November 2019.

LR’s retail volumes were up 5.5 per cent y-o-y, driven by higher sales of new RR Evoque (about +25 per cent), new LR Discovery Sports (+4.4 per cent), LR Discovery (+15.5 per cent) and RR Sport (about +5 per cent).

The stock trades at 13.7x FY21E consolidated EPS and 0.8x P/B. Maintain ‘Buy’ with a target price of ₹195 (September 2021 SOTP-based).