Broker's call: TCI Express (Buy)

iQOO 3 review: A gaming centric phone with Snapdragon 865
One might think the Chinese company BBK had its hands full managing all its multiple brands and sub-companies.
Trading Bells
TCI Express (Buy)
CMP: ₹775
Target price: ₹1,100
TCI Express is a prominent player in the express logistics industry providing Door-to-Door express Distribution services. Headquartered in Gurugram (NCR), India, its operations are pan-India, covering the length and breadth of the country.
Established as a multi-specialist express cargo division of Transport Corporation of India in 1997, TCI Express was demerged as a separate entity in 2016. It possesses deep industry expertise, logistics and solutions design capabilities and credentials across many sectors, which enable us to deliver complex and customised end-to-end supply chain solutions. It employs nearly 3,000 permanent and temporary employees across India.
It includes services such as Surface express, Domestic Air express, International Air express, Reverse express and E-commerce.
Performance highlights: Company has witnessed around 25 per cent CAGR profit growth in last three years. It delivered 15.6 per cent top line growth whereas 24.7 per cent bottom-line growth in FY19. Q3 of FY19 was subdued but y-o-y it witnessed decent growth.
Valuation: TCI Express has been witnessing robust earnings growth, primarily due to the benefits of reduced delivery time, reduced inventory cost, minimisation of loss of sale opportunities. As it has consistent track record of more than 30 per cent ROE, it is our top pick in logistic sector with upside target of ₹1,100 in the next one year.
One might think the Chinese company BBK had its hands full managing all its multiple brands and sub-companies.
The latest from Xiaomi’s new spin-off lives up to its popular predecessor’s legacy, especially in looks and ...
Indian carriers’ global ambitions were clipped on that fateful day, March 13, 2019
IndiGo and SpiceJet had a good December quarter but the outlook doesn’t look encouraging, given the ...
Investors can bargain-hunt for blue-chips and continue with their mutual fund SIPs
Weak revenue growth, reliance on States for revenue and increasing competition are key risks
The fund has a track record of outperformance during market upsides as well as downsides
Dividends are not guaranteed and are declared at the discretion of the fund house
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...