Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.’s shares were up by 0.77 per cent after the company entered into a partnership with Dassault Systems as part of the Living Heart Project. This initiative brings together a network of cardiovascular experts, medical professionals, and regulatory bodies, including the US FDA, to develop and validate highly realistic digital simulations of the human heart.

The Living Heart Project aims to revolutionise medical solutions, including the utilisation of heart simulations as digital evidence for the approval of new cardiovascular devices. This encompasses conducting in-silico clinical trials, which could reduce reliance on animal testing and human enrollment in traditional clinical trials.

TCS, as an industry partner, will leverage its expertise in technology along with its innovative Digital BioTwin of the Heart. This computational model, crafted by TCS researchers, enables remote and non-invasive investigation of specific human organ functions. It offers insights into individual factors and their interactions on a spatial scale.

TCS has been actively involved in research, creating digital bio-twins for organs such as the skin, nose, and colon. Additionally, in collaboration with Dassault Systems and other stakeholders, TCS aims to develop a Virtual Human Twin, focusing on critical organs, to advance the field of medical science.

