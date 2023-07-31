Shares of Tata Consultancy Services went up by 1.18 per cent after the company reported a restructuring in its organisation under its new CEO, K. Krithivasan.

TCS had announced changes in senior management positions and created a new business group to capitalise on the potential arising from the deployment of artificial intelligence across the globe. Under the new organisational structure, seven business group leaders will oversee the Industry Solutions Units (ISUs), with the current heads of ISUs reporting to them.

The CEO has created a new business unit called TCS AI Cloud to focus on all the opportunities arising from AI-based projects. While TCS has been working on generative AI solutions, the new team will bring a more concentrated and targeted approach to its efforts to harness the potential of artificial intelligence.

The shares went up by 1.18 per cent to ₹3,395 at 10:20 a.m. on BSE.

