Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) inked an agreement with Nuuday, Denmark’s premier digital connectivity and communications provider, for cloud transformation services.

The company said that Nuuday’s migration to TCS’s enterprise cloud platform, featuring hybrid cloud architecture and toolkits, will expedite the launch of new products and services. Nuuday’s clientele comprises over 4.1 million Danish households and 1.8 million businesses. TCS will aid Nuuday to evolve into a ‘truly digital service provider’ through modernised and secure infrastructure, it said.

TCS will oversee the hosting and management of all IT domain services during the transformation, enabling integration of technologies. The hybrid cloud setup will enable Nuuday, with its six sub-brands, to distribute workloads between private and public cloud environments. Furthermore, TCS will provide personalised digital workplace solutions leveraging its Cognix platform.

Vikram Sharma, Country Head, Denmark, TCS, said, “We are proud to be chosen as the strategic technology and infrastructure domain partner for Nuuday, with a responsibility to manage the company’s entire IT infrastructure transformation strategy, including end-user services. With its extensive contextual knowledge, deep domain expertise, and experience in the digital communications sector, TCS is committed to supporting Nuuday’s vision with innovation and new technology in this nationally significant Scandinavian partnership.”

The shares were up by 0.78 per cent to ₹4,180.65 at 1.32 pm on the BSE.