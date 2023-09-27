Tejas Networks Ltd.’s shares were up by 1.04 per cent after the company won the 2023 Leading Lights award in the Company of the Year (Public) category. The Leading Lights Awards, now in its 19th year, acknowledge outstanding achievements in next-generation communications technology, applications, services, strategies, and innovation within the industry.

The “Company of the Year (Public)“ category specifically recognises a publicly listed firm that distinguishes itself through constant innovation, shareholder satisfaction, and employee contentment. The winner was chosen by a panel of industry experts from technology research organisations.

“India’s Tejas Networks wins for its deep technology expertise, a strong balance sheet, a long-term investment outlook and deep customer relationships. It’s a growth company with scale in an exploding market, but it has a longer-term outlook than what you’d typically find in Silicon Valley. The company’s investment in R&D and strategic acquisitions also put it over the top in a competitive field,” said Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief of Light Reading.

The shares were up by 1.04 per cent to ₹847.95 at 10 am on the BSE.